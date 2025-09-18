Ringmer AFC claimed their first home win of the 2025-26 season as goals from Will Fenner and Lucas Sewell secured a 2-0 victory over visitors Loxwood.

On a sunny afternoon at the Caburn Community Ground, Ringmer were in control for the majority of the match and created several chances in one of their best performances of the young season.

They took advantage of a surprisingly limp performance from the West Sussex visitors, who sat 4th before kick-off.

With Loxwood also having been a SCFL Premier Division side last season, it was a fine result for the Blues, and a very pleasing 90 minutes.

Ringmer celebrate their win | Picture: Will Hugall

The biggest challenge for both teams at the CCG was probably the unrelenting afternoon wind, which played a part in Loxwood's decision to kick towards the east in the first half.

Ringmer, who made three changes from their Sussex Senior Cup exit at Haywards Heath Town as Ben Taylor, George Coleman and Will Fenner returned, responded to this challenge superbly.

Much of the first half was spent with the Blues driving forward into the wind, with wing-backs Lucas Sewell and Coleman finding plenty of joy on the touchlines.

Sewell, in particular, was enjoying his clash with full-back Owen Saunders and delivered a couple of sumptuous low crosses, one of which Fenner was unlucky not to convert from six yards.

The CCG crowd watch the action | Picture: Will Hugall

Rocco Cullen also showed plenty of energy in the Blues frontline, pouncing on any loose ball and stealing a couple of shots which forced Loxwood goalkeeper George Aires to work.

Otherwise, however, it was a slow-moving half with Ringmer lacking a golden touch and the visitors struggling for rhythm after making six changes from their midweek cup win over Worthing United.

The closest the Magpies came was a wild effort for striker Luke Roberts, who shot well over the bar after receiving the ball in a dangerous position 20 yards from goal.

Ringmer sensed their opportunity as they returned for the second half with the wind behind them, and it did not take long to take advantage.

In the 49th minute, Coleman whipped in a delicious corner which struck the crossbar and bounced out to the right.

Ed Easton picked up possession, switched it back to the left, and Ringmer's wing wizard Coleman cut inside to put the ball on a plate for Fenner, who glanced a header past Aires.

It was as simple a goal as you could wish for, with Ringmer just proving sharper in their reaction to the set-piece.

The Blues attempted to press home their advantage afterwards, and Fenner could have had another goal when another corner burst out to him and his instinctive effort was blocked.

With Aires clearly feeling some pain in his groin from a first-half tweak and requiring his centre-backs to take goal kicks, nothing was going right for Loxwood.

When Ringmer doubled their advantage in the 74th minute, then, it was to the surprise of very few in the 78-strong crowd.

Fittingly, it fell to former Magpies man Sewell - who had an outstanding afternoon dominating the right flank - to finish the game as a contest, receiving a square ball from Fenner and slashing a volley into the bottom left corner.

Ringing the changes after this, Ringmer eased off the gas somewhat, although a Cullen rocket and a Sewell effort which went over the bar could have added to the scoreline.

Loxwood had the better of the last 10 minutes, although in a similar tale to their entire afternoon, never had the composure to ever worry Taylor, whose only save of the afternoon came from a shot charged down by Northeast.

Ringmer resultantly saw out victory for their third win of the SCFL Division One campaign, which lifted them up to 8th, level on points with the Magpies.

It was also their first clean sheet of the league campaign, and a fine way for Taylor to sign off before he begins his university studies later this month.

Ringmer AFC: Taylor, Sewell, Wilton (West, 56’), Hallett, Northeast (C) (Oliver, 81’), Webster, Cullen (Argyle, 75’), Maybury, Fenner, Easton (Butterworth, 70’), Coleman (Ashwood, 81’)

Now, Tommy Haddon and Jon Hart have plenty to plan ahead of an upcoming double-header at Worthing United, however.

First, the Blues head to the Robert Albon Memorial Ground this Saturday (20th) for a SCFL Division One Challenge Cup tie. Then, they return to the same ground just over 72 hours later for a league meeting against the same opposition.

Admission will be £7 for adults, £4 for concessions, and free for U16s for these fixtures.