Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Facing a side to whom they had lost their previous six fixtures – by a combined score of 26-2, including United’s previous iterations as Hollington and Sidley – the Blues put up an outstanding fight at the Oval, overcoming absences, controversial officiating and United’s physicality to pull off a historic result.

It was, in many ways, a summation of Ringmer’s hard work over recent weeks to compete with opponents regardless of the playing surface, leading to a result which could have a huge impact on the MSFL Premier Division title race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Haddon’s side came into the game in the best possible form, being unbeaten in 90 minutes across their last six matches, but knew they would have to raise their game again.

Action from Ringmer AFC's win | Picture: Will Hugall

They would have to do that without assistant manager Jon Hart and coach Harvey Lamble, who were both unavailable for the game, and midfielder Rio Connelly, who was absent after taking a blow to the head the previous week.

After delays on local roads, goalkeeper Xhemal Bako even arrived 20 minutes before kick-off, but this did not stop the Blues having a purposeful start.

Ed Easton was fed by some potent through-balls and fired in a couple of sighters early on, while wingers George Coleman and Rhys Taylor were at their energetic best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With every Blues player channelling the frustration of their Montgomery Cup exit to Oxted & District into the performance, it did not take long for an early goal to arrive either.

In the 12th minute, pressure came from the left and Taylor lofted in a beautiful cross to Jake Barber, who despite being the smallest man in the side, nodded in a beautiful far-post header to make it 1-0.

The pressure did not relent there, and Ringmer kept battling away in the Eastbourne half as Barber led the home defence a merry dance, Easton buzzed around everywhere and those around them recycled the ball superbly.

Clean shooting opportunities were scarce for both teams, but the next big chance came around the half-hour mark, as Easton latched onto a looping pass 35 yards from goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easton was met by onrushing goalkeeper Mackay Msezanes and though he got his shot away, it had to be rushed as the ‘keeper clattered into him.

Nothing was doing as far as the referee – whose name is not disclosed on the FA Full Time website – was concerned, and shortly after, he would make another glaring miss.

With only ten minutes of the half to run, Ringmer were pushing upfield again when Barber got a token of appreciation for his afternoon’s work.

After the midfielder had been right on Bailo Camara’s heels for the previous two minutes, Camara turned around off the ball and lashed out. With the referee and most players looking towards the Eastbourne goal, there was no sending-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match went on, yet United did not back off their physical approach and could have been back in the game as a ball over the top found Jamie Crone, who lobbed Bako but was offside when doing so.

After plenty of complaints about this decision, and about others from both sets of players, the half fizzled out as Ringmer retained their advantage.

The second half began with Ringmer straight out of the traps again, and Coleman was unfortunate to have an immediate chance from the right of the box saved by Msezanes.

Eastbourne responded by doubling down on their direct approach and targeting set pieces wherever possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This did not stop them from getting involved in some more drama, as their linesman – a player who later came on and is also not named on the FA Full Time website – flagged for a Ringmer chance that looked onside to fans who were in line behind him.

United leaned into getting more involved with the spectators than focusing on actual football, and even when they did get an equaliser in the 75th minute, the stand is where they directed their celebrations.

Zack McEniry pointedly rubbed his bare belly in glee after Daniel Tewkesbury had steered in from one of many corners where Bako had come for the ball but was crowded out.

The goal followed a tricky period for Ringmer, as Curtis Wilton had to be replaced due to an injury and others were losing energy, but the nature of their reprise was outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weathering ten minutes of strong pressure, the Blues stood up to United and scrapped for everything, while ignoring histrionics from the United dugout too.

Knowing they had to make their own luck rather than rely on any decisions going in their favour, Ringmer then set about with a steely belief.

Coleman set up substitute Luke Colwell for a great chance that ended up as an easy save, while Jamie Blackford went on an incredible run past three players before blasting against a defender’s leg to win a corner.

The resulting corner was where the magic began.

Blackford ran over determined to take it, and it proved a stroke of genius as the young midfielder sent an inch-perfect delivery swirling through the Eastbourne sky, before wheeling away in disbelief as the ball nestled sumptuously in the far top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobbed by his teammates and roared on by friends and family present, Blackford could reflect on a moment of mastery – or could in 10 minutes, at least.

In the meantime, there was the business of resolute defending to return to.

This was a task Ringmer completed with some fervour, as Charlie Northeast and George Maybury bossed their aerial battles at centre-back, Dan Fox and Jacob Ashwood controlled their flanks and Ellis Webster played wisely while on a booking.

While Ashwood was forced to haul down Nathan Crabb in the closing moments, the resulting free-kick fell safely into Bako’s gloves and Ringmer wrapped up the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breaking a hoodoo had never felt so good, and though United – on the probability of their four games in hand – will likely trump Ringmer in the final league table, it was a result that confirmed the Blues are making tangible progress under Haddon and Hart.

Haddon was full of praise for all his players at full-time, and picked out Easton for Man-of-the-Match honours, citing his tireless work and quality in the final third.

The MSFL Premier Division title race is now tantalisingly poised, with leaders Reigate Priory drawing, while Balcombe moved into third with a fine 6-0 win this gameweek.

It is now anyone’s guess where the title ends up, with Reigate top on 44 points having played 21 games, Ringmer second on 39 after 20, Balcome on 38 from 20, Westfield 37 from 20 and Eastbourne United 33 from 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxted & District – with 25 points from 13 games – and Lindfield (24 from 14) will be late bolters too, meaning the drama should go all the way to the final week.

For Ringmer, that excitement was set to wait - but will now continue next weekend as they take on Crawley Devils in a match now rescheduled to take place on Saturday, 23 March.

The game takes place at Warden Park Academy 3G in Cuckfield (RH17 5DP), kicking off at 2pm.