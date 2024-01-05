Ringmer AFC return to action tomorrow (Sat Jan 6) with a big meeting with Balcombe FC that will see second place take on fourth in the MSFL Premier to begin 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the MSFL’s game of the weekend, the Blues will seek to extend their winning streak to four straight games against a side who themselves were unbeaten in six games before a December loss to leaders Eastbourne United Association.

With neither Eastbourne nor third-placed Reigate Priory in action this weekend, it is a chance for both sides to make an early impact on the table in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the meeting, Ringmer manager Tommy Haddon stated how pleased he was to return after the three-week winter break.

Tommy Haddon hopes for a strong start to 2024 | Picture: Will Hugall

“I always miss being in action,” said Haddon. “I watched a few games over the Christmas period and also played for the third team [in a 6-3 win over Hurstpierpoint IIs]. I got 45 minutes and really enjoyed myself.

“I was involved at the club and also in clubs around Sussex, going and watching to keep me in the loop of what's happening,” Haddon added.

For all the hard work that can be done over the break, though, it would only be natural for managers to fear at Christmas time for how their players will return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for Haddon, his group at Ringmer came back without too much stuffing in their bellies. “Training was good this week. [It was] good to see the lads back – a few rusty touches but that's always the way when you get back after Christmas,” said the boss. “A couple of players are unavailable. Captain Charlie [Northeast] unfortunately is away for two weeks going skiing, which is always a worry!”

“Hopefully he has a nice time and we get him back as soon as we can. He’ll be back for the game after Copthorne [away at Holland Sports on 20 January].”

The Christmas break also afforded the chance for a couple of players to get over injuries, with the Blues squad largely being at full strength.

“Ben Earle was making his way back from injury and will hopefully be playing for the IIs this week. Kyle [Johnson]'s back, Jacob [Ashwood]’s back from injury – I know he played in the Linfield game briefly but he's fully fit now. It's good they're back and ready for action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key figure who will not be present going forward, however, is Dave Jones, who did superbly as vice-captain during five months beset by injuries in which he still managed to score five vital goals from 11 appearances.

Jones has now moved to France for work, with Haddon admitting: “Dave’s going to be a massive miss going forward because he's been a massive part of my squads for years, but I wish him all the best in France.”

In Jones’ asbence, there is an opportunity for someone to step forward in the attack, as Haddon explained. “We're not changing too much. There's plenty of players who can hopefully try and fill that void,” he said.

“We'll see a couple of lads try out that number 10 role in the next couple of weeks and see who fits the mould best. Then if we have to change it from there we will, but I'm pretty confident the lads we’ve got can fill that void and do a job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With half of the season now complete, Ringmer’s attentions turn to their tussle for the MSFL Premier’s top spot, primarily competing with Eastbourne United and Reigate Priory. Having played two more games than both their rivals, the Blues know they will need to lead by example if they want to finish top, but Haddon is taking the pressure off his side.

“I'm confident we can compete with those two teams. And we will see where we come at the end of the season,” said Haddon. “I'm confident we can get a couple more players in which we're working on to just keep things fresh,” he added.

Every target for the remaining months starts with the test of Balcombe, however. The West Sussex side arrive with 23 points from their first 14 matches and the second-highest goals-per-game average in the league of 5.07 goals shared between them and their opponents.

Ringmer’s average of 5 is no less entertaining, which suggests a rip-roaring encounter at the Caburn Community Ground. “Balcombe are a good side and get some good results,” said Haddon. “They're quite a good attacking team, so it's going to be a bit of a tougher game than I'd like to come back to straight away. But that's this league – everyone can beat everyone, as we've seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re at home of course, which is good to get out the crowd down. I'm looking forward to the challenge. I like to pitch myself against these teams and see where we are against them.”