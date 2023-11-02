Ringmer AFC set for all-new test against Reigate Priory under Friday night lights

Ringmer AFC manager Tommy Haddon says he is looking forward to a ‘really good matchup’ when the Blues welcome Reigate Priory for a special Friday night meeting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having been rearranged so as not to affect Lewes Bonfire, the contest between Ringmer – who are fourth in the Mid Sussex Football League (MSFL) Premier Division – and second-placed Reigate is a key game as the league hots up.

Both teams have slowed after outstanding starts, with Ringmer without a win in four games and Reigate having lost their last two, but Blues boss Haddon believes the game is the ideal chance to respond, particularly in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm looking to make sure we take our chances. We have seriously lacked an out-and-out goalscorer this season,” said Haddon.

Ringmer AFC pictured earlier in the season | Picture by Will Hugall

“We create so many chances but we just seem to waste them. I think we are working on that and doing our best to find somebody and just basically be more clinical.

“We're working on that training, being clinical in the right areas and then when we get into positions settling down and taking our time.”

Injuries have been a big factor in Ringmer’s recent downturn in form, with captain Charlie Northeast and vice-captain Dave Jones both unavailable for most of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would have been available for a clash with league leaders Eastbourne United Association last weekend, and while that match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, Haddon is thankful for the pair’s return.

“I felt at training last week that the spark was back. We had Charlie back, we had Dave back although we've actually lost Sheldon [Grimes] for a little bit as well, unfortunately with a calf injury,” said Haddon.

“We had the boys back and felt good. There was a spark and they found a little bit of flow, a bit of rhythm.

“For the game to then be called off, it was disappointing. That’s why we've organised an in-house friendly this week to give us a bit more work on some things and hopefully give them a bit of energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst the games that gave Haddon and his assistant Jon Hart plenty to think about of late was a 4-2 defeat on penalties after a 3-3 cup draw against Sedlescombe Rangers.

Having thrashed the fellow MSFL Premier side 8-2 in the league two months earlier, the exit from the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup was a shock and again typified injury issues.

“It's a massive disappointment, I can't lie,” said Haddon.

“It should have been five or six [to us] at half-time. We then went 2-1 to a mistake at the back, then within 15 seconds of that, Harvey the young goalkeeper came steaming out and misjudged a ball, pulled his back and I had to go in goal.

“I think the energy of scoring and then seeing the manager go in goal gave them a big boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At 3-2 [to Sedlescombe], we were much better and we had two goals disallowed that were just horrific decisions to the point where Hart got sent off on the sideline because he had enough of the frustration, and I do agree with that as well.

“And then obviously the lottery of penalties. You’ve got to take your chances, a few players missed and that was that really.”

Amidst their cup involvement, league defeats to Battle Town and Lindfield, and a draw at Oxted & District last week – “the first 0-0 I’ve had in management” according to Haddon – the MSFL Premier table has tightened up for a Ringmer side that at one stage were on top.

Just six points now separate leaders Eastbourne United Association from eighth-placed Cuckfield Rangers, and Haddon believes the next few weeks will be crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think until Christmas, it’s always quite tight while the league levels itself out,” he said.

“After Christmas, you have a little spurt where people have had a break for a couple of weeks. There’s a little bit of a resurgence against the other teams and you hopefully go on a run.

“Touch wood, we've always been really good after Christmas [in previous roles at Ditchling].”

In the here and now, Haddon and Hart are well aware of the threat Reigate pose as Friday night visitors to the Caburn Community Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though they are level on points with Eastbourne Athletic, Reigate have played a game more and have won just two matches all season by more than a single goal, so have some vulnerabilities.

“We've got to be wary of them. I’ve heard they're very fit and they go for a long time, which is good, they've got some energy about them and tend to come back into games.

“But as for fitness levels, I'm not worried as we’re extremely fit. And we've got extreme energy on the bench this weekend.

“They haven't played the Lindfields or Eastbourne Uniteds that we’ve played yet. So I feel [second] is maybe a little bit of a false position that maybe hasn’t quite levelled itself out yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I mean, this will be a test for them. And they'll be a test for us. So I think it should be a really good matchup on Friday night.”