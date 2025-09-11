Ringmer AFC had much to be pleased with after a draw and a defeat resulted from spirited performances on the road at Selsey and Haywards Heath Town.

In a dramatic SCFL Division 1 contest last Saturday, the Blues showed real grit to see out a 2-2 draw at Selsey after leading in the second half but ending with ten men.

Ringmer were seeking a positive result after being put under pressure by a difficult fortnight, and though they trailed early on, a great fightback saw them lead 2-1 by the hour mark.

Ringmer were forced to ring the changes for the contest, with the 50-mile trip meaning they could only name four substitutes, including manager Tommy Haddon as a back-up goalkeeper.

Ringmer celebrate their second goal at Selsey | Picture: Will Hugall

Ringmer started well in sunny West Sussex and had the first opportunity of the afternoon, with striker Fraser Argyle firing wide after a foot race with the home centre-backs. In the 20th minute, though, Evan Harris opened the scoring for the hosts as he swept a rebound into the bottom left corner.

Ringmer showed grit to draw level in the 27th minute, with Rhys Taylor beating his full-back and firing a ball across to George Coleman, who finished powerfully.

Ringmer then began the second half strongly, and in the 59th minute, a quick move to the right saw Tyriece Whiteoak head across the box and Selsey's confusion assist Argyle, who hooked an effort past goalkeeper Syd Davies.

Selsey levelled the game in the 67th minute as substitute Max Davies headed in at the far post, and in the 81st minute, Blues goalkeeper Gilly de la Cruz was caught on the ball and drawn into a mistimed lunge.

With De la Cruz dismissed, Haddon stripped off and took up position in goal, with his outfielders doing superbly to protect him in the remaining 15 minutes as the Blues accepted their point.

On Tuesday, Ringmer made their Sussex Transport Senior Cup debut away to SCFL Premier Division leaders Haywards Heath Town, with a 1-0 defeat giving them plenty of reasons for positivity.

It was always seen as a free hit against Heath, who had won all six of their opening league matches, and the Blues defended excellently to only concede a 12th-minute goal through Charlie Meehan and otherwise go unscathed.

The Blues return to action this Saturday with a home league match against Loxwood (3pm).