Ringmer AFC tame Crawley Devils for crucial Mid Sussex League win

The Blues were expected to take victory over their mid-table visitors, and though they deservedly went 2-0 up from two well-taken goals, they struggled to press on and almost let Crawley completely back into the contest.

Nonetheless, it was a useful afternoon for Tommy Haddon’s side, who had a couple of players return to fitness en route to a result that was more important than the performance.

Having been out of action last week due to a postponement, Ringmer’s return was accompanied by the comebacks of three players in Curtis Wilton, Luke Colwell and Jake Barber.

At a sodden Caburn Community Ground, the wait for a return was even longer for Ringmer as the match referee arrived late, resulting in an eventual delay of 25 minutes to kick-off.

When the action finally got underway, the Blues were immediately in charge as Crawley sat off and allowed the hosts to play the ball around at will.

Evidently, this was to be their approach all afternoon, and it posed Ringmer a good challenge as they sounded out the best route of attack.

This did not take long to result in an opening goal, however. After just 15 minutes, an excellent through ball found Ed Easton on the left of the box, and with a shimmy and cut inside, the striker made room for a beautiful finish across goalkeeper Liam Harris into the bottom right corner.

The action slowed after the goal, and Ringmer settled into a rhythm of rotating possession without ever threatening too much. There were plenty of attempts to break away down both flanks, but with Crawley adjusting after the early goal, space was at a premium against a physically strong backline.

Considering they came into the game with the leakiest defensive record in the division – with 54 goals conceded from 20 games – this was a huge improvement for the visitors and set them up for a decent finish to the half. The Devils had the stronger final five minutes as they floated in a corner and sent the rebound sailing just over the bar, but this was about as strong as their threat became before the break.

Much as they have throughout 2024, Ringmer returned from the dressing room knowing they needed to find a second wind and iron out some lax moments in their game. To their credit, the Blues did begin with urgency, and with Rhys Taylor continuing to drop into midfield to drive forward at speed, eventually, pockets of space did open up.

The hosts took full advantage of this just ten minutes into the half when a corner found the head of Curtis Wilton, and his flick-on was met by Charlie Northeast at the far post to nod home. At 2-0, however, Ringmer eased off a little again and the visitors were able to build back into the game.

It did not help either side that soft free-kick decisions kept interrupting the game’s flow, but eventually, Crawley found a way back into the contest. In almost identical fashion to Ringmer’s second goal, the Devils whipped in a corner in the 65th minute that met Eliot Heighton, who found just the right power and precision to thread a header through several bodies and back into the bottom left corner.

Again, repeated whistling meant neither side could seriously threaten after Crawley’s goal, and constant Ringmer substitutions broke up the game further. As the visitors had no subs to call upon, their energy faded late on and Ringmer should have grabbed a third goal as Rio Connelly’s header whilst unmarked in the box cannoned against the post.

Nonetheless, it was encouraging to see the return of wing wizard George Coleman from the bench late on, while the fact Ringmer could trust all five substitutes to come on and maintain standards was reassuring. As much as the Blues huffed and puffed to get a decisive third goal, it would not come, and though they played the ball about slightly perilously at the back, they were never in too much danger.

The final whistle blew mercifully for both sides, who would both admit it was not their finest day’s work. Most important for Ringmer, though, was the result, as their three points ensured they matched the wins of every other side in the MSFL Premier Division’s top six on the afternoon.

The Blues remain in second place for now on 36 points, having played 19 matches like leaders Reigate Priory (42 points) and third-placed Westfield (34). Fourth-placed Eastbourne United Association remain on 32 points from 14 matches after being in cup action, while fifth-placed Balcombe remain in the hunt, also on 32 points but from 18 matches.

Seventh-placed Oxted & District (13 games, 25 points) and 11th-placed Lindfield (12 games, 21 points) are big threats as well but will have to be consistent when playing catch-up. Ringmer are not in such a rush, however, and will look to extend a five-match unbeaten run as they head to 12th-placed Rotherfield this Saturday, kicking off at 2pm at the Rotherfield Sports Club (TN6 3LX).

This is of course weather dependent, so stay tuned to the Ringmer AFC socials for any postponement or rescheduling news.