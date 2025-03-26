Ringmer AFC held their nerve to beat promotion rivals Westfield 2-0 on an incredible afternoon that celebrated everything Step 7 football has to offer.

In front of a record home crowd of 350 fans, Ringmer looked set to be frustrated for some time by their visitors, for whom a draw was enough to make them favourites in the promotion picture.

An outstanding move finished by Rhys Taylor and a late free-kick from Jamie Blackford punished Westfield’s ill-discipline, though, with both goals coming shortly after players went to the sin bin.

With Ringmer goalkeeper Ben Taylor also making some excellent saves in a highly competitive second half, the win was extra sweet for the Blues, who now face a huge final month of the season.

Ringmer and Westfield are going for a sole promotion spot - picture by Grizzly Pics

Big build-up

After eight months of action, the MSFL Premier Division season could scarcely have been more dramatic coming into this game.

Ringmer and Westfield, the only two sides eligible for promotion to Step 6, were level on 40 points, with Ringmer holding a goal difference superior by 11 but Westfield having a game in hand.

A draw favoured the Westies, while both sides knew the importance of a win given they would have three and four games respectively remaining after full-time.

Ringmer celebrate at the end of their win over Westfield - picture by Grizzly Pics

With heavy media interest stirred up by a SNLF Media documentary being filmed around the game, the stage was set for a blockbuster afternoon.

Full-strength sides

After an intense week of training, both sides arrived at the Caburn Community Ground fit and prepared for the hours ahead.

Ringmer were only without striker Ed Easton, whose ankle injury makes him a doubt for the rest of the season, while Westfield were without Warren Pethig from their midfield.

The Blues’ only risk was starting Rhys Taylor after a knee injury forced the winger to miss training, but his record of 13 goals from 19 games was irresistible.

Predictably, the match began in cagey fashion, with both teams trying to keep the ball and work out their opponents.

Westfield were the more threatening side but could not break down a Ringmer defence that set up with a vast difference from the teams’ last meeting in September.

The Blues’ back three allowed pressure in the knowledge that the midfield three ahead of them would break up most moves, and this they did perfectly.

Ben Taylor made the first big save around 10 minutes in, safely collecting a towering far post header from Bradley Pritchard after a Westfield corner.

Ringmer grew into the game after this and had the half’s best chance as Rhys Taylor performed remarkable contortionism to turn a Ben Earle cross onto the base of the left post.

The rest of the half was stop-start, however, with solid defending and several fouls interrupting any real flow of the game.

As the sides sought the refuge of half-time, a final flare-up saw Ben Earle stop a Westfield attack down the left.

Westies assistant manager David Miller showed his frustration by stepping onto the pitch, and having already been warned about his conduct, was given his marching orders by referee Owen Radley.

Grandstand second half

An old-fashioned ‘scruff of the neck’ performance was what was needed to ignite the game in the second half, and this is what it got.

Instead of an individual, though, it was Ringmer’s entire XI who put in maximum effort and executed their roles superbly to make the breakthrough.

After a stubborn first 20 minutes in which Ringmer made progress by cutting off Westfield’s out ball, away frustration showed as Pritchard was sin-binned.

Regardless of Ringmer’s numerical advantage, it was a moment of magic which then broke the deadlock.

A beautiful move saw possession rotated amongst the entire midfield and worked out to the right, where George Coleman beat Andy Corrigan and clipped a perfect cross into Rhys Taylor.

A diving header in behind Westies captain Joe Dicken saw Taylor send the ball through goalkeeper Jon Saunders, and the Blues had lift-off.

Ringmer had subsequent chances, with Fraser Argyle squeezed out when teed up by strike partner Rocco Cullen and Jamie Blackford having a 25-yard effort saved, but Westfield reacted well to the goal.

Their defence was shored up and they began to enjoy more chances on the counter, with striker Patteson Riugaimae’s pace finally coming into play.

The Westies brought chaos around the Ringmer box, and should have been level when Dan Harvey arrived on the left of the six-yard box but steered a first-time effort wide.

Then, it was time for Ringmer’s other big change from September’s reverse fixture to pay off.

Ben Taylor made a succession of vital interventions, whether that was meeting stray through balls, carefully watching crosses that seemed to drop right out of the sky or saving two dangerous efforts from Riugaimae – winning that one-on-one battle on both sides of the box.

With Westfield stumped at finding a way to beat Taylor and again showing their frustration with Gene Best sin-binned, the game was nearly done.

To make safe the three points, though, Ringmer fought for one last attempt.

In the 92nd minute, Cullen did as he had all afternoon, stretching the Westfield defence and winning a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Blackford stepped up and took no prisoners, firing straight into the bottom left corner before a drained Saunders could do anything about it.

Ringmer’s celebrations came in two waves, then; the first as Blackford’s goal capped off a perfect afternoon, and the second as the final whistle blew to confirm a 2-0 win.

Up next for the Blues

While a record crowd, brilliant food and drink sales, excellent exposure for the club and a truly impressive result are all reasons to be cheerful, Ringmer know that nothing is decided at this stage of the season.

Westfield gave an excellent account of themselves and were unlucky not to get anything from the game.

On the basis of what the Westies showed, Ringmer will expect their rivals to win all their remaining four games.

This would mean Ringmer will be required to win all three of their matches to secure promotion – and even then, they could still be overhauled if Westfield manage to win their games convincingly.

At this stage, Ringmer have played 21 games and boast 43 points and a goal difference of 29.

Westfield, meanwhile, have played 20 games, with 40 points and a goal difference of 14.

Anything could happen between now and the season’s final day on April 26, so all that Ringmer can concentrate on is their next game.

This Saturday, the Blues visit 12th-placed Godstone in a game that will be much harder than it looks on paper.

Considering Ringmer’s poor record on grass pitches, the fact they have never previously played Godstone away, and the pressure that applies at this stage of the season, it is set to be another cracking match.

Kick-off is at 2pm at Smallfield Sports Club, Horley, RH6 9JN.

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Coleman (Colwell, 81’), Maybury, Oliver, Northeast (C), Webster, Cullen (Howard, 90+5’), Blackford, Argyle (Butterworth, 90+2’), Earle (Scott, 90+5’), R. Taylor (Wilton, 82’)

Westfield: Saunders, Wheeler, Corrigan, Willett (Rwabigwi, 87’), Lovick (Stapley, 90’), Dicken (C) (Saville, 71’), Pritchard, Farrance (Best, 18’), Riugaimae, Pickering (Harvey, 60’), Cornford