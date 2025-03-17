Ringmer bounce back with stunning win over Cuckfield Rangers

x

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ringmer AFC left their best until last as they overturned a 2-0 deficit with 15 minutes remaining to beat Cuckfield Rangers 4-2 and keep their promotion hopes alive, reports Will Hugall.

In a dramatic match at Warden Park Secondary’s 3G pitch, both teams’ performances lived up to expectations as they fought hard for a coveted three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Momentum swung one way and then another, with the story unfolding in eerily similar fashion to Ringmer’s previous outing at Tunbridge Wells at first.

Ringmer and Rangers do battle - picture by Will Hugall

A wonder goal and a penalty put Cuckfield 2-0 up and in full control, but a spirited display saw Ringmer roar back with four goals that left no questions of the deserved winners.

Funny familiar feeling

Sticking with the theme of their last outing, Ringmer arrived in West Sussex with some key players absent.

Captain Charlie Northeast was skiing and fellow defender George Maybury caring for his partner and newborn child (congratulations, George!), meaning Curtis Wilton and Dan Fox took their places in central defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues celebrate a vital win - picture by Will Hugall

Elsewhere, Maison Butterworth and Jacob Ashwood dropped to the bench, meaning Ben Earle and Rocco Cullen came into the side.

The match began at breakneck speed, with the ball zipping from one end to another as the sides took advantage of a pristine 3G surface.

While Ringmer were on top in the possession stakes, Cuckfield were an extremely effective side on the counter, carrying the ball with real skill as midfield operators Josh Warren and Kieran Dimelow were in the thick of the action.

Chances were ultimately scarce in the first half, but that was not for the want of trying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringmer kept piling crosses into the box and had the best sight of goal as a Fraser Argyle header struck the frame of the goal from a corner, while Cuckfield tried their luck from distance.

Goalkeeper Ben Taylor had no real concerns dealing with these efforts, and the real drama was left for the second half.

Ripping the cord

After edging the first half and being told promotion rivals Westfield were 1-0 up in their contest, Ringmer knew they needed to kick on and make the second half their own.

At first, they appeared to have few issues, with the attack flowing nicely through Argyle, Cullen, Earle and Blackford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were coping well with the Blues’ aerial bombardment, though, with Dan Oliver’s throw-ins and Blackford’s corners cleared by a determined backline.

Then, lightning struck twice for Ringmer.

In near-identical fashion to their last outing, the Blues were stung by a miraculous effort from 30 yards, with Warren lashing the ball past Taylor and finding the top right corner in the blink of an eye.

Knowing their season was fast slipping away, Tommy Haddon and Jon Hart made the ultimate risk by throwing on Rhys Taylor.

Having suffered a serious knee injury last month, Taylor was expected to miss the rest of the season but insisted on returning – albeit with a swollen joint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger’s first involvement was to clear a Cuckfield effort off the line, but just a couple of minutes later, he took down Luke Audis on the right of the box.

Warren stepped up from the penalty spot and coolly stroked into the bottom left corner beyond Ben Taylor’s reach, making it 2-0.

Despite all Ringmer’s comebacks this season, to salvage a draw appeared a tall order, let alone rescuing a win.

In the 75th minute, some hope was restored by an Argyle finish, slotting the ball past goalkeeper Eason Lam after a pass from the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringmer were determined to push on from this and impressively raised their standard in the closing stages.

80 minutes in, Earle scorched a strike past Lam from 20 yards to make it 2-2.

With the goal being met with the classic baby-themed celebration from father-to-be Earle, it fittingly brought new life to Ringmer’s game.

The hosts were constantly on the back foot afterwards and could not resist Ringmer’s high-octane approach, which was only added to by late substitutes Ashwood, Cameron Howard and Butterworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, the rising blue tide could not be held back, and in the 86th minute, a perfect corner routine saw the ball clipped in from the left before being flicked on and falling to Wilton at the far post to make it 3-2.

That was the effort that finally broke Cuckfield, and the bombardment that followed could have resulted in a huge margin of victory for Ringmer.

Rhys Taylor had an effort cleared off the line, Howard was foiled as he tried to convert at the base of the post and other speculative efforts flew wide, with Cuckfield just unable to keep up.

Amongst 10 minutes of added time, victory was finally, mercifully, wrapped up as Ringmer raced away and Butterworth played in Argyle, who caressed an effort in off the left post to beat Lam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eventual outcome delighted the Blues, with a 4-2 win looking comfortable at the end of the day, but the truth was it was anything but.

The comeback required all the spirit Haddon’s squad possessed, and the various setbacks on the day – not least Dan Fox and Dan Oliver’s injuries, which meant George Scott had to put in a sterling display at centre-back – did not allow a moment’s rest.

All in all, it was a heroic performance.

Up next for the Blues

Ringmer’s next task needs no introduction, as they welcome Westfield to the Caburn Community Ground this Saturday (22nd March) for a blockbuster event.

The so-called ‘Race To Step 6’ sees the only two sides who are eligible for promotion from the MSFL Premier Division this season meet in a match that could go a long way in deciding who takes the one available spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both teams sat on 40 points but Ringmer having four games remaining and Westfield five, a win for either side could be pivotal.

Kick-off is at 2pm at the CCG for that mouthwatering contest, with FREE entry as ever, a chance to feature in the SNFL Podcast’s documentary on the match, and plenty of Non-League Day celebrations.

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Colwell (R. Taylor, 62’), Wilton, Oliver (Colwell, 84’), Fox (Scott, 30’), Webster (C), Cullen (Ashwood, 65’), Blackford (Butterworth, 88’), Argyle, Earle, Coleman (Howard, 78’).