Ringmer end losing run with pivotal points from Dorking Wanderers clash

Ringmer AFC ended a five-match losing run at the perfect time as they defeated 16th-placed Dorking Wanderers B 1-0 to open up a gap above the relegation zone.

The Blues were at their most cohesive in leafy Surrey, with every single player giving everything to secure the three points.

Built on a foundation of no-nonsense, vacuum-tight defending, Ringmer's afternoon had ups and downs, but took flight when substitute Lucas Sewell struck home in the 57th minute.

Dorking's young guns posed an excellent test and, on another day, could have produced a completely different result, but their threat waned in the crucial late stages.

Lucas Sewell runs to celebrate scoring what proved the only goal in Ringmer's win at Dorking | Picture by Will Hugall

Ringmer were forced to rotate in Surrey, with striker Will Fenner injured, but Fraser Argle, Ryan Doyle and Tyriece Whiteoak had their chances to impress as they came in.

After weathering a positive spell from the hosts for the opening half hour, Ringmer built into the contest and began to have a threat before half-time, with Jamie Blackford and Argyle both having sights of goal.

The action exploded in the second half, however, with the Blues winning a penalty just 30 seconds into the half as Argyle was brought down.

Dorking goalkeeper Louis Sullivan saved Rhys Taylor’s effort with his outstretched boot, but Ringmer kept coming, and in the 57th minute would grab the decisive goal. An effort from Taylor was parried by Sullivan to his left, where Sewell was quickest to react to smash home.

Ringmer oozed confidence for the following 20 minutes, but Doyle and captain Charlie Northeast’s attempts to latch onto set-pieces were agonisingly short and the lead would remain at just one.

Dorking piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes, but Ringmer defended excellently as they had all afternoon to see out a pivotal win.

On Tuesday night, the Blues travelled to Jarvis Brook in the Sussex Principal RUR Charity Cup Second Round. Their third fixture against Brook this season was certainly their tightest, but two first-half Liam Edwards finishes after corners were only half-cleared made the difference in a 2-0 defeat.

This was Ringmer’s final cup exit of the season, so they can now turn their attentions fully on SCFL Division One action.

While they wait for certification following pitch repairs, they again take over the Dripping Pan this Saturday as they host Oakwood FC (3pm).