A standout second-half performance saw Ringmer AFC overcome SCFL Division 1 mid-table visitors Oakwood with a comeback 3-2 win at The Dripping Pan.

In the Blues' second and final trip to Lewes FC's home ground while pitch repairs are completed at the Caburn Community Ground, a thoroughly entertaining 90 minutes unfolded.

Ringmer began at a fantastic pace, and with just seven minutes on the clock, took the lead.

A fine burst through the defensive bodies set Jake Lindsey up for a clever through ball into George Coleman, who did the rest with a perfectly-timed finish past Andrew Greaves.

Ringmer score from the spot v Oakwood - picture by Will Hugall

Oakwood responded immediately, however, with just 60 seconds passing by the time Harry Stone netted his equaliser.

The visitors took advantage of sloppy Ringmer defending to set up Stone on the left of the box, and he drilled a finish past Naythan Bryson.

Then, just three minutes later, Oakwood took the lead as Stan Tuesley provided an excellent finish into the top-left corner to make it 2-1.

The first half proved to be cagier afterwards, but Ringmer struck at a crucial juncture before half-time.

Captain Charlie Northeast won a corner from the left with an impressive piece of wing play, and then got in the perfect position for an inch-perfect Jamie Blackford delivery to head home.

Keen to assert themselves, Ringmer then had a fantastic second half.

In the opening few minutes, they tested Greaves and Ryan Doyle sent a free header narrowly wide.

The star of the half was Lindsey, who forced an excellent save from Greaves as he drove low to the corner.

Midway through the half, Oakwood defender David Major was deemed to have gone in recklessly at a 50-50 and was sent off.

It was only a matter of time until Ringmer broke the deadlock, and they did so three minutes later.

Fraser Argyle was taken down by a late challenge on the left of the box, and Lindsey stepped up with a cool penalty to make it 3-2.

Ringmer are back on the road this weekend, with a trip to fellow promoted side AFC Walcountians.

The Surrey side play at Cobham FC (KT11 3EP) and are 9th in the SCFL Division One. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Ringmer AFC: Bryson, Whiteoak (Hallett, 80'), Ashwood (Taylor, 65'), Doyle, Northeast (C), Webster, Coleman (Easton, 81'), Blackford (Sey, 80'), Argyle (Cullen, 82'), Lindsey, Sewell