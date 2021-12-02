Ringmer roll on at Rangers

Ringmer had a good win over Eastbourne Rangers

Eastbourne Rangers 1 Ringmer AFC 4

Mid Sussex premier

Despite difficult conditions a spectacular performance from Marcin Ruda ensured a second consecutive win on the road for Ringmer.

On a blustery day and a difficult 3G surface, Ringmer started the game brightly and on 14 minutes their passing approach paid dividends.

An overlapping run from Jacob Ashwood and intelligent movement by Tom Stevenson created an opportunity for smart play on the edge of Rangers’ penalty area.

An exchange of passes saw Ben Earle ultimately released and through on goal. A clumsy challenge on the forward brought a penalty.

After a lengthy delay for the treatment of Rangers’ winger, who was injured whilst challenging Earle, MoM Ruda remained composed to slot home the spot kick.

As 20 minutes ticked by a speculative effort from the home side’s lone forward took a deflection which diverted the dipping effort out of Joe Whiting’s reach.

That goal was the only blemish against an otherwise excellent defensive display lead by Ryan Doyle and Bradley Duke.

The equaliser served to only reawaken Ringmer. Two minutes later Olly Davies and Charlie Conrath’s combination down the right flank and Sam Sowter’s centre forward play allowed Davies to cut the ball back to midfielder Ruda, who slotted home his second from 12 yards.

The linesman’s flag saved the home side a further deficit at the interval as Sam Bines’ header was adjudged to have been converted from an offside position. The home team were also fortunate that a handball outside of his area from Rangers’ keeper was punished with only a yellow card.

Despite a facing a considerable headwind, Ringmer’s authority extended in the second half.

Davies and Sowter combined with Davies, who fired home from an acute angle. Sowter’s reward for his skill and industry came by way of the final goal of the contest. Superb skill in midfield saw Ruda beat two Rangers players, his long-range strike hit the crossbar, with Sowter reacting first to wrong foot defenders with a deft touch, and fire home his chance with conviction.

Ringmer travel to Holland Sports tomorrow (2pm).

Newick 3 Ringmer AFC 2s 1

The scoreline was no representation of the game, with Ringmer dominating for long periods.

A youthful Ringmer side, average age 20, started quickly and the Newick keeper made a brilliant stop in 2nd minute from Jake Barber snapshot. With MOM Freddie Wade pulling the strings in midfield and George Fyffe terrifying the Newick full back, Ringmer were dominant, creating numerous half chances which simply did not fall kindly in the box. After 35 minutes, Newick struck with their first effort, a worldie from 35 yards out curling into the top corner giving young keeper Will Mizon no chance on his debut.

The introduction of returning striker Charles Porter at half time, gave Ringmer further impetus, and again they took control with both Porter and Fyffe causing trouble in the wide areas for their opponents. Barber hit the bar from 25 yards out, with Ringmer adamant the ball had crossed the line, goal not given, then more half chances went begging.

The loss of striker Porter to an injury after just 20minutes of his return, led to defender Aiden West being pushed forward and he found the equaliser after 67mins from a Tyler Watson assist. Game on and Ringmer were hungry for the win; however, within a minute, Newick had found the back of the net with another long range effort and Ringmer found themselves back behind.

More chances went begging and they knew it was not going to be their day when a Newick defender skewed his clearance from a corner straight into the arms of his grateful keeper. With Ringmer pushing forward they were caught out when deflection off a Newick player found its way to their striker who slotted home with minutes left. Only their fourth attempt of the day.