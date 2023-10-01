Ringmer suffer first MSFL Premier Division defeat of the season

Ringmer AFC suffered their first MSFL Premier Division defeat of the season as they went down to a 2-1 home defeat against title favourites Eastbourne United Association.

Ringmer players walk out with mascots before Saturday's match. Picture: Will Hugall

A brace from Nathan Crabb was enough for the visitors to take all three points, although Ringmer would undoubtedly be frustrated in the almost identical manner of the striker's goals.

Both were tap-ins after defensive mix-ups which saw goalkeeper Harvey Munro displaced from his goal, and though Ringmer were probably the better side in the second half, they ultimately came away empty-handed.

It was far from the want of trying from the Blues, who grew more impressive the longer the contest went on, adjusting to the physical challenge of their opponents.

Having struggled to play in their usual manner in the first half, with United keen to press the Ringmer midfield and stop Kazadi Mpinga receive possession in the final third, Tommy Haddon's side adapted well.

They broke the lines far more often in the second half, and equalised with a stunning goal from Sheldon Grimes, who found the top corner with a pearler of a 25-yard strike when urged to shoot by everyone in the ground.

Parity only lasted a short while before Crabb grabbed his second goal of the afternoon, an ultimately decisive and typically clinical finish seizing on Ringmer's determination to play out from the back.

The final stages of the contest were the most memorable, with Ringmer pushing harder and harder for a second equaliser but being denied by robust defending from the visitors.

United ended the match with nine men as Logan Copley was sin binned for dissent and Louis Walker was awarded a second yellow card, but there was just too little time for Ringmer to force home their numerical advantage.

The Blues return to action this Saturday as they travel to Westfield, who they beat 2-1 in their opening match of the season just over a month ago.

Having gone unbeaten since that meeting, Westfield will prove another huge challenge as they seek to improve on a 4th-placed finish in the MSFL Premier last season.