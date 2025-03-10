Ringmer suffer setback in Mid Sussex Football League Premier Division promotion race

Action from Ringmer AFC v Tunbridge Wells II | Picture: Will Hugall

Ringmer AFC suffered a big blow to their hopes of MSFL Premier Division promotion as they fell to a sloppy 3-1 defeat at Tunbridge Wells IIs, reports Will Hugall.

On a baking hot afternoon, Ringmer were looking to extend their 13-match unbeaten run but fell flat to concede an advantage to promotion rivals Westfield.

Selection headaches started the day for Ringmer, with Rhys Taylor and Ed Easton ruled out by injury, Ben Earle attending his baby shower and George Maybury also awaiting an imminent childbirth.

While it was a glorious day over the Kent border, the surface that awaited both sides was far from ideal, with the drainage issues that have affected the Culverden Stadium since November only just starting to heal.

Ringmer threatened first as two early chances struck the crossbar and home goalkeeper Charlie Brown was left scrambling both times.

The visitors struggled to kick on from there, but the hosts realised the importance of a direct approach and went ahead in the 34th minute.

A perfect pass was played to striker Finn Hartley, who lobbed Ben Taylor to make it 1-0.

Despite a stern half-time talking-to, Ringmer continued to struggle in the second half and soon saw the game run away from them.

Five minutes into the second half, the hosts headed up the slope and played a great pass to Ollie Thomson, who was taken down by Taylor in the box.

Striker Hartley duly converted into the bottom right corner, and 90 seconds later, Thomson crashed a stunning 25-yard effort into the top left corner to make it 3-0.

A young Ringmer bench provided plenty of desire, with George Scott, Cam Howard and Rocco Cullen – followed by the returning Curtis Wilton – helping the Blues to their best spell of the game.

In the 73rd minute, Ringmer got a goal back as George Coleman put in an excellent square ball and Jamie Blackford stabbed in.

Despite late chances for Cullen, Wilton and Blackford, Ringmer were unable to beat 16-year-old ‘keeper Brown and succumbed to their first defeat since mid-October.

With rivals Westfield now holding the keys in the promotion battle, Ringmer will be under pressure to win at 6th-placed Cuckfield Rangers this Saturday. Kick-off is at 2pm at the Warden Park Secondary Academy 3G.

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Colwell (Howard, 70’), Fox (Wilton, 85’), Oliver, Northeast (C), Webster (Cullen, 80’), Coleman, Blackford, Argyle, Butterworth (Scott, 57’), Ashwood