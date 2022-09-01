Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ringmer AFC 2 Willingdon Ath 1

Mid Sussex premier

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a couple of personnel changes Ringmer were looking to continue their unbeaten run in the new MSFL season.Both Sid Nicholls and Martin Stephen, making their first league starts of the season, were probing the Willingdon defence at every given chance from the outset.

Early season action at Ringmer AFC - who remain unbeaten

Ringmer maybe should have been out of sight and several goals ahead within first 30 minutes but due to a lack of composure in front of goal only created a handful of missed chances.

It finally came down to a set-piece for the home side to hit the net after the ball in found its way to George Maybury for the opener.

Ringmer pressed on again and created chance after chance in the first half but after good saves from the Willingdon keeper and some uncharacteristic finishing Ringmer went in at the break with a slender one-goal advantage.After the break Ringmer started on the front foot and with a lovely combination between Rhys Taylor, Jake Barber and Freddie Wade, Adam Burton found himself free to slot home the second goal that the Blues had desperately been looking for.

Soon after the restart Willingdon pumped a long ball forward and after some bouncing around in the box the ball was deemed to have struck the arm of a defender, Willingdon were awarded a penalty which was converted – 2-1 game on.

Willingdon saw an opportunity to reward their battling display and potential to take a point, pushing Ringmer back for the last ten minutes, giving the home side some nervy moments as they saw out the game.

Ringmer’s league unbeaten run continues but all involved know improvements required to keep that going.

This was a hard-earned three points after a disappointing result in the Allan Washer Memorial Trophy in midweek.

Ringmer sit in fourth place in the table with two wins and a draw, on seven points – two behind the top three sides Hollington United, Westfield and Cuckfield Rangers.

Hollington had a 4-1 win over Rotherfield, Westfild won 2-1 at Ashurst Wood and Cuckfield overcame Balcombe 3-2.

Tomorrow Ringmer host Reigate Priory, who are just one point and one place behind them in the table.

AFC Uckfield are tenth in the SCFL premier divison after a fine 3-0 win at Lingfield on bank holiday Monday.

Harvey Burgess scored two and Andrew Dalhouse got the other for the Oakmen.

Dalhouse had also been on target two days earlier as Uckfield bowed out of the FA Vase at the first qualifying round stage, losing 3-1 at home to Peacehaven.

Jonny Elwood’s team return to SCFL action tomorrow at home to Loxwood, who are level on points with them in the middle of the table.