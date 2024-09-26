Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ringmer AFC suffered a real blow to their 2024-25 Mid Sussex Football League campaign as they went down to a sloppy 3-1 defeat at prospective title rivals Westfield.

Tommy Haddon’s side were without some important players but would have still expected to meet their usual standards after making the trip just north of Hastings, and their resultant demise was highly disappointing.

With a lack of bite and physicality in attack, Ringmer’s failings deprived a strong crowd of a better contest as Westfield were able to hold onto their 3-1 half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All in all, it was an underwhelming version of the full-throttle contest many had expected and a setback for Ringmer as their third loss after just seven matches of this season.

Westfield were too strong for Ringmer | Picture: Will Hugall

After stuttering starts to the league season for both teams, high-scoring wins in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup the week prior – Ringmer winning 4-3 at Barnham Trojans and Westfield 5-0 at Delunited – restored confidence coming into this contest.

Both sides put great emphasis on this meeting, knowing a win could send a real statement out, and named the strongest line-ups they could.

For Ringmer, defenders Dan Oliver and Jacob Ashwood were unavailable and replaced alongside Ted Wren and Maison Butterworth in four changes, with Zak Barber, Curtis Wilton, Luke Colwell and Rhys Taylor coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the pristine Knight & Davey Community Stadium surface – playing host to its first contest between the sides after Westfield moved in during January 2024 – a great passing contest was in store.

Though action in front of goal was scarce early on, the introductions were entertaining for just this reason, as Ringmer initially had the majority of possession.

The Blues were able to play out of defence but frequently found it hard to create chances in the final third, as influential midfielders Jamie Blackford and Ben Earle were harried mercilessly.

While Taylor and Colwell got a few chances to burst forward, they were luckless with their crosses as Ed Easton was isolated and the hosts defended with fervour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seen enough of what Ringmer were attempting, Westfield set their stall out with more direct passes to striker Patteson ‘Rooney’ Riugaimae.

After an incredible 2023-24 season that produced 35 goals in just 23 appearances, the Solomon Islands youth product – who found his way to the UK via the Oceanian nation’s partnership with the Hastings-based Stars Football Academy – looked sharp from the outset.

Supported by fellow forwards Josh Pickering, Warren Pethig and Charlie Cornford, Riugaimae was causing issues for the new defensive pairing of Charlie Northeast and Barber, who despite their undeniable mobility needed to fully focus in the infancy of their partnership.

In the 26th minute, Westfield capitalised on the problems they had caused by playing a perfect through-ball between the centre-backs. Riugaimae latched on and, without hesitation, placed a faultless finish past Xhemal Bako into the bottom right corner to make it 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two minutes later, Ringmer were punished again as Pickering picked up the baton, working space on the edge of the box and curling in a strike from the right of the box which beat Bako.

It was about as horrendous a two minutes as Ringmer could’ve imagined, and it immediately sucked the competitive feel from the game.

Fortunately, Ringmer responded with a goal completely out of the blue.

In the 32nd minute, Blackford whipped a beautiful free-kick into the box and captain Northeast rose in trademark fashion for an unopposed headed finish past Jon Saunders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 2-1, the game would have been in the balance at half-time, but when the Westies bagged a fortunate goal on the stroke of the interval, the chances of a comeback were winded.

With Riugaimae winning a free kick 20 yards from goal, left-back Andy Hales stepped up for a strike that Bako regrettably punched into his own net to make it 3-1.

In the second half, Ringmer were tasked with pulling off a repeat of their incredible comeback in the same fixture last season, when they came back from 2-0 down to win 5-4.

Unlike that occasion, however, the Blues seemed to lack a focal point, with Easton struggling to see much of the ball and those around him often having to drag the team forward with solo runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mercifully, there was a change to the tempo on the hour mark when youngsters Ted Wren and Maison Butterworth were introduced.

Having impressed against Barnham Trojans, the two 16-year-olds again showed great dynamism, determination and skill to pose the hosts different challenges, getting in their faces and working with the ball in tight areas.

With Wren working some space and sweeping an effort just wide soon after coming on, it sparked life into those around him.

Two decent chances soon came for Colwell as he burst into the box, and on another day, the forward may have been more fortunate than to win a corner and force a low save from Saunders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a reasonable penalty shout for the Blues as two Westfield defenders got in a mix-up and one smashed the ball against the other’s arm, but referee Will Mulvenney ruled it to be an accidental connection.

Despite these chances, Ringmer did not take full advantage of their dominance in possession in the second half, and the best chance actually fell to the hosts.

Substitute Sam Willett should have scored when a corner fell to him and he struck at goal, but Bako made an excellent save with his legs to keep the score at 3-1.

That was as good as the late stages would get for Ringmer, and the full-time whistle blew to curtail a disappointing afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result leaves the Blues 8th in the MSFL Premier Division after five matches, with Westfield leapfrogging them into 7th.

Both teams will have bigger ambitions, but the result signals that improvements are needed for Ringmer, who are already 10 points behind leaders Crowhurst after five matches.

The fixtures get no easier, with Haddon’s side welcoming 5th-placed Tunbridge Wells IIs this Saturday, 28 September. The fixture kicks off at 1pm at the Caburn Community Ground (BN8 5RB) with free admission for all spectators.

Ringmer AFC: Bako, Brown (J. Barber, 30’), Wilton, Z. Barber (Balameh, 72’), Northeast (C), Webster, Colwell, Blackford, Easton (Wren, 60’), Earle (Butterworth, 60’), Taylor