Steve Huxley from Eastbourne United tells us: “Wednesday brought the sad news of the passing of the mercurial and wonderful Eddie “Titch” Woods.

"For those of a certain age, Eddie’s name was spoken in hushed tones throughout Sussex. His latter-day students will remember him as one of the best painters and decorators in Sussex, not only being a perfectionist worker, but training a new generation including, coincidentally, current United chair Matt Thompson.

"But for those around in the 1060s, he was the pint-sized rocket who tore apart defences wherever he found them - Woods was unfazed by anyone, in 327 appearances for the club, notching up 41 goals, by the way, he powered Eastbourne United to the top of the tree in Sussex.

Eddie Woods - centre - celebrating a trophy win with his team-mates | Picture via EUFC

"He made his debut in 1958, and in the course of an 11-year career, he helped United win the coveted Sussex Senior Cup for the first time in 1960. They evidently enjoyed the adulation that went with it as they went on to win it again in 62, 63, 64 and 66.

"Those five Sussex Senior Cups were only part of the story - Eddie would happily tell you of promotions, and the night that West Ham came to the Oval for the switching on of the new floodlights.

"Woods was in his element in the company of such as Bobby Moore, Martin Peters, Billy Bonds, Frank Lampard Senior et al.

"Players the like of Titch Woods are becoming a thing of the past nowadays – we can look back to a player who made his own game plan and simply ignored it anyway, enjoying the freedom of gleefully challenging a hapless opponent to a race just to see who could get there first, zigging and zagging, toying with defenders who had no real answer for this tiny dynamo.