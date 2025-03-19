Rob Elliot had big shoes to fill at Crawley Town, but it was THIS run of matches that caused his downfall

Rob Elliot performed well at Crawley Town under difficult circumstances | Picture: Grant Mansfield

The players body language hasn’t looked good for a few weeks now, especially away from home where two big defeats this month at Lincoln City and last Saturday at Huddersfield Town have sealed the fate of Reds manager Rob Elliot, who has been sacked with nine games left.

For me, Rob came in with big shoes to fill after Scott Lindsey’s departure in September and has performed well under tricky circumstances. But injuries, non availability of certain players and certain refereeing decisions going against us have all ultimately led to the owners wielding the axe tonight on his short stint as Crawley Town manager. Some of the games this season, most notably the collapse at Exeter and especially Bolton will of contributed to this exit.

But in reality it was the run of matches in February where we only won one of six games inclusive of the three home games in a row that has done the damage.

As fans we wish Rob all the best, he’s clearly a talented up and coming young manager who before us achieved wonders at Gateshead in the National League. Rob’s highlight in RH11 was undoubtedly the 2-1 win at his old club Charlton Athletic, where 700 Reds fans witnessed a famous League One victory back in December.

With Rob’s two assistants left in charge, let’s hope the club now take the time they need to get the right man in with proper EFL experience, who can guide a sinking ship to calmer waters for what in reality will now be a League Two campaign next season.

Even the most optimistic of Crawley Town fan knows League One survival is pretty much beyond us. It’s all about rebuilding and getting the tools in place for the 2025/26 campaign.