The Rocks are rock bottom – and manager Robbie Blake has paid the price.

The former Burnley, Bradford and Leeds striker and Pompey coach has left Nyewood Lane – hours after a 7-1 home defeat to Chatham that was a new low point in what has been a half season of struggle for the club.

His departute was mutually agreed between him and the club, the Rocks said, and ends a six-and-a-half season spell at the Lane for Blake, who was assistant to Jack Pearce until 2022 before taking over as No1 when Pearce stood down.

It was a disastrous afternoon against Chatham that spelled the end for Blake. The writing was on the wall when they were 6-0 down ar the break, even if the second half was better, the game ending 1-7 with new loan signing Siyabonga Ligendza scoring their goal.

Robbie Blake's Rocks reign is over | Picture: Trevor Staff

The result left them bottom of the Isthmian premier with only three wins from their 17 league games – and the aim now must to be bring in a new boss who can keep them up.

A statement issued by the Rocks on Saturday evening said: “Following the defeat at home to Chatham Town this afternoon in the Isthmian Premier division, it was mutually agreed there should be a parting of the ways.

"We would like to place on record our heartfelt thanks to Robbie for his commitment and effort to the cause during his tenure.

"However, sitting at the foot of the table after a difficult start to the campaign and following another home defeat, it was felt that Robbie’s departure would allow the club to try to address the shortcomings that see us in such a perilous position.

Robbie Blake at the Nye Camp | Picture: Trevor Staff

"We will endeavour to keep supporters aware of the processes as we seek to appoint a suitable candidate.”

Blake took to social media to give this message to the club and fans: “My time with @rocks1883 has sadly come to an end. My sincere thanks go to all connected with the club including Jack, the board & especially the fans.

"I wish the Club every success going forward. Robbie.”

A number of fans and players replied to him to thank him for his efforts with the team – typical of the messages was this from Dion Sampson: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Forget what has happened on the pitch or off the pitch, @rocks1883 has lost a true gentleman, whom I’m gutted for that it didn’t work out for this year … thank you gaffa #OnceaRockAlwaysaRock.”

And he was grateful for their sentiments, adding: “Club and supporters will always be in my heart.”

Fans will inevitably wonder who might take over in the hotseat – with the possibility of a short-term role for Rocks supremo Jack Pearce or former boss and Blake’s ex No2 Jamie Howell in thr thoughts of some. The names of Michael Birmingham and Darin Killpartrick will crop up in the speculation too, as they have before when there has been a vacancy.