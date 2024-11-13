Robins fly away from Magpies’ Nest with 3 Goal Victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loxwood 0-3 Hassocks FC

Three goals scored and three points gained in an impressive professional performance away at Loxwood. It secured Hassocks the points to move up to second place in the SCFL Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Loxwood were in desperate need of a win, having won just one of their past nine games in all competitions. The Magpies made a flying start to the campaign, so much so that they sat sixth in the table when Hassocks had been due to visit in September. But since then, there has been a huge turnover in players whilst Loxwood also parted company with the management team newly appointed in the summer.

The Robins had the best of the opportunities during the first moments of the match and had to wait until the 21st minute for their first goal. The skilful Noah Hoffmann controlled the ball and played in the experienced Alex Fair, who shot low and hard from 15 yards into the Loxwood goal.

Furnell in action, player of the month.

Loxwood were still trying to play it around the back to start off attacks, but after 40 minutes they got caught out by the cunning Josh Mundy. Mundy hit a brilliant shot but was denied by the excellent Loxwood keeper. Just a few minutes after halftime, a shot from the Loxwood left back from the halfway line smashed off the bar, almost an absolute stunner.

The Robins were awarded a penalty on the 53rd minute. The overworked Loxwood keeper fouled the onrushing pacey Jack Troak. Prolific striker and ex-Lindfield player, Ruari Farrell smashed the ball into the bottom corner to double the lead, 2-0.

There was a great deal going on in this classy display by Hassocks, and on the 70th minute super sub, Morgan Vale intercepted a pass on the halfway line, he pushed forward and picked out the bottom corner from 30 yards.

Full time and a 3-0 win for the Robins at Loxwood. It could have been a lot more and a great way to bounce back from the FA Vase heartache at Tunbridge Wells.

Hassocks will be entertaining Midhurst and Ease next weekend. Loxwood play Roffey FC.