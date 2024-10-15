Robins see off Shoreham to fly into first Peter Bentley quarter for nine seasons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All things considered, this was a good Tuesday night for Hassocks as they booked a Peter Bentley League Cup quarter final place via a 3-1 win away at Shoreham.

The Robins rested players, barely got out of second gear and managed to progress to the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2016 despite clearly having one eye on their weekend trip to Camberley Town in the FA Vase.

All of the above meant entertainment was in scant supply at a windy Edgar & Wood Stadium.

But after disappointing RUR and Sussex Senior Cups exits to Pagham and Eastbourne United in the last month, getting a result against a fellow Southern Combination Premier Division outfit in a knockout competition was what mattered.

Morgan Vale opened the scoring for Hassocks in their 3-1 Peter Bentley Cup win at Shoreham

Hassocks will need another if they are to make it to only a second Peter Bentley semi final in their 122 year history.

A Tuesday night trip across the Hampshire border to Petersfield Town awaits in the next round.

Conditions at Shoreham were strange. There was no noticeable gale watching on from the sidelines.

And yet when Jordan Brown failed to clear halfway with his first three goal kicks and the flags at the east end of the ground looked like they might rip from their poles, it became apparent the deceptively strong wind might be a deciding factor.

Hassocks were defending it first and restricted the Musselmen just once notable chance.

A bizarre 35th minute sequence saw Mo Wilson fail to bundle home a set piece at the back post, followed by the ball trickling along the entire length of the Robins goal line.

Neither a Shoreham nor Hassocks player wanted to touch it until Dan Turner took charge at the opposite post and smashed clear.

The Robins meanwhile mustered three first half opportunities. Home goalkeeper Elliot Dailly made an outrageous reaction save to keep out an own goal attempt after Josh Harding almost deflected a Harry Furnell cross in on 25 minutes.

Liam Hendy tried to guide a header back across goal when he should have attempted to beat Dailly himself.

Dailly then made another superb stop, getting down at his near post to block a powerful Josh Mundy drive set up by an indirect free kick from inside the box after a back pass was handled.

When referee Tom Price blew for the interval three minutes later, it was met by silence. A reaction reflecting the low quality fare of the first 45.

With precious little on-pitch action to report at this point, it feels worth mentioning Mr Price had an excellent game.

He communicated his decisions to both teams and negotiated the 90 minutes without resorting to a single yellow card. This despite their being a number fouls which might have tempted other officials to reach for their pockets.

The second half sparked into life on the hour mark when Hassocks took the lead.

Josh Mundy delivered a corner, Morgan Vale clattered a header against the bar and the ball was then grabbed by Dailly.

An eagle-eyed linesman ruled Vale’s header had crossed the line before Dailly retrieved, subsequently awarding the goal.

Not that anybody in the crowd had the faintest idea what was happening.

A situation summed up by one Musselmen fan saying to their friend “I’ve no idea what is going on” and the Hassocks Twitter account reporting tall striker Jamie Wilkes had scored on the basis of Mrs Wilkes saying her rangy partner had provided the header.

There was far less confusion over the Shoreham equaliser a minute later.

George Cousins shot from a half-cleared corner, the ball spun into the air and Belal Ouchen produced a magnificent overhead kick giving Brown no chance.

The Robins responded by going on the attack. Vale and Furnell were denied by further fine saves from Dailly.

There was nothing the Musselmen number one could do though when beaten by his own teammate on 76 minutes, substitute Harley Damario heading a Mundy corner into the roof of the net.

That unfortunate moment deflated Shoreham. Turner smashed a wind assisted 65 yard free kick which required Dailly to tip over the bar before substitute Big Alex Fair wrapped up the win in added time.

The goal came from yet another Mundy set piece, this time delivered from the right and met by a towering Fair header against his former club.