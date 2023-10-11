BREAKING
Robins soar: Hassocks boss praises players as flying start continues

Hassocks FC boss James Westlake has heaped praise on his players as they continue to enjoy a flying start to the season.
By Steve Bone
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
The Robins sat in a lofty third place in the SCFL premier division table after Saturday’s 1-0 win at Crawley Down Gatwick – their eighth victory from their first ten games.

Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at home to Horsham YMCA put them second, three points off leaders Crowborough with a game in hand. They’re still in the three cup competitions too – but Westlake is keen to make sure they keep their feet on the ground.

Joe Bull got the only goal to beat the Anvils and Westlake said: “It wasn't a game for the neutral, let's put it that way! We played CDG away at a similar point last season and were on the wrong end of a 1-0 result but this season, it went our way.

Hassocks FC have hada flying start to the season | Picture: Chris NealHassocks FC have hada flying start to the season | Picture: Chris Neal
Hassocks FC have hada flying start to the season | Picture: Chris Neal

“It was really pleasing to get the win; it is always a difficult place to go.

“Joe Bull has been excellent for us this season. He’s still learning his position but is getting better every game.”

Westlake said the squad were buoyant at the start they’d made but staying level-headed.

“The players deserve great credit for our start to the season and we are really enjoying where we are in the league,” said the Robins boss. "It is important we do not get carried away and concentrate on the next game in front of us.

“There is a real togetherness among the players, which goes such a long way at this level. We will continue to do what has served us well so far this season and see where that gets us.

“We are really pleased with the squad, the togetherness and how we have applied ourselves since the start of the season.

“We have a really important home game on Saturday (against AFC Uckfield Town) and a difficult month in November so let's see where we are after those games.

“We are still in three cup competitions. We visit East Grinstead Town in the Sussex Senior Cup, a great opportunity to pitch ourselves against a team in the league above.

"We face Haywards Heath in the next round of the Peter Bentley Cup and are in the first round proper of the FA Vase for the first time in nine seasons and travel to Bedfont Sports.”

