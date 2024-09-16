Robins top the SCFL Premier Division

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hassocks FC 4-1 Horsham YMCA

On a beautiful autumnal day, with the sun shining through the trees at The Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground, the Robins swept aside their SCFL Premier Division rivals with ease.

The home team started well and bounced back from their 2-0 defeat to Pagham in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night. There have been 57 matches between the sides, YM winning 27, Hassocks 20 with 12 draws.

The first goal came after pressure from the Robins which forced a corner. Young midfielder, Josh Mundy took the set play for the home team and managed to curl it in past the helpless and usually excellent Louis Sullivan. An unusual goal but they all count for the early league toppers.

YM tried their best to get back into the game and Josh Neathey was playing as quarterback and attempted to find the runners but it wasn’t to be in the first half. Former Shoreham striker Alex Fair doubled the Robins lead after 36 minutes with a neat finish which bent nicely into the net after some good play from midfield.

Then came the goal of the game on 45 minutes, as Big Al Fair pulled off a David Beckham style wonder goal, which surprised everyone in the picturesque ground. Fair launched it from inside his own half to beat the stranded Sullivan, it was an incredible finish and put the home side 3 nil up. The players and home fans went wild with their celebrations and Fair was mobbed by his teammates.

The second half saw a YM team come out as though Sir Alex Ferguson had given the players the full hairdryer treatment. They chased everything and did their best to get back into the match but the Robins proved too strong. YM got a consolation goal, via substitute Vincent on 64 minutes but Harry Furnell rounded off the scoring late on for Hassocks to make the final score 4-1.

Mitch Clark saw red during the match on the 87th minute in what was a competitive match but not overly littered with bad challenges. A great game in front of an impressive crowd of 152.