Rochdale end Worthing's FA Trophy run - best of the pictures by Kyle Hemsley

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:44 BST
There’ll be no Rebel invasion of Wembley in May after Worthing’s FA Trophy run was ended by division-higher Rochdale on Saturday.

Chris Agutter’s team made Dale work hard for their quarter-final spot and set up a great finish when Joe Partington’s goal from inside his own half made it 2-1 in the second half.

But it was the National League Premier side who went through, leaving Worthing to focus on therir bid to win promotion from National League South.

Read Isaac Gleave’s match report here and on this page and the ones linked, see Kyle Hemsley’s pictures from a packed Woodside Road and another great occasion for Rebels fans.

Get the reaction to the defeat and all the latest from the Reds camp in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

Worthing v Rochdale, FA Trophy

1. Worthing v Rochdale FA Trophy pictures by Kyle Hemsley (32).JPG

Worthing v Rochdale, FA Trophy Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Rochdale, FA Trophy

2. 2023 [email protected]

Worthing v Rochdale, FA Trophy Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY : Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Rochdale, FA Trophy

3. Worthing v Rochdale FA Trophy pictures by Kyle Hemsley (35).JPG

Worthing v Rochdale, FA Trophy Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Rochdale, FA Trophy

4. Worthing v Rochdale FA Trophy pictures by Kyle Hemsley (36).JPG

Worthing v Rochdale, FA Trophy Photo: Kyle Hemsley

