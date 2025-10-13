The visitors got off to the perfect start with Lillie Bromley scoring early. The momentum stayed with Bognor throughout the first half and Kim Fuller doubled the advantage before the break to make it 2-0 at half-time.

See pictures from the win by Davir Richardson on this page and those linked, or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

The second half saw a dominant display from Bognor, who completely controlled proceedings. New signing Niamh Andersson scored in great style to make it 3–0 and effectively seal the points. From there, it was the Fuller show as she added two quick goals to complete another hat-trick before netting her fourth of the game.

As the match neared its conclusion, Sophia Polling capped off a perfect afternoon by slotting home Bognor’s seventh goal just before the final whistle.

The result further cements Bognor’s reputation as one of the most exciting sides in the league – they sit second, behind leaders Eastbuorne Borough only on goal difference. Next up, Bognor travel to Bexhill on Sunday (19 October), where they’ll look to maintain their winning momentum.

1 . ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Montpelier Villa v Rockettes Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson

2 . ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Montpelier Villa v Rockettes Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson

3 . ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Montpelier Villa v Rockettes Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson