Rockettes ready: Former Pompey, Worthing and Chichester stars join Bognor Regis Town Women

Rockettes manager Billy Bromley has been handed the backing to redouble his efforts to grab promotion in the new campaign after narrowly missing out last season.

Chairwoman Hannah Comins and husband Jon, the club's treasurer, from Rapunzel Me hair salon, are fully behind boss Bromley and have been instrumental in helping bring in three new signings to boost Bognor Regis Town Women's title bid in the London & South East Regional Women's Football League Division 1 South.

Former Pompey attacker Bec Bell, ex-Worthing defender Keavy Price and Ellie Jefkins, a highly regarded defender formerly of Chichester City, have all joined the ranks of the Rockettes. And the new recruits have been joined by a trio of talented youngsters bolstering the squad from the U16s set-up with a crop of players already retained from last term.

It means Bognor bosses consider their group in good shape for their first home game against Hastings at Selsey FC on August 31, 2pm kick-off, with Nyewood Lane unavailable for a period while a 3G pitch is laid.

Bec Bell of the Rockettes

Bell says she hopes to draw on her vast experience to help the cause, adding: "I have had the luxury of playing the last 11 years in the national league with Portsmouth, Worthing and Chichester. I’m looking forward to bringing some of this experience to the team to build on what is already a talented and promising group."

Price believes she has something to prove after taking some time away from the game due to an injury. She said: "My previous club was Worthing and I took a break for a few years due to an injury and I am now ready to play football again. I chose Bognor because I knew a few of the girls and from the very beginning I was welcomed with open arms and after every session I’ve had the most fun."

Jefkins admits she is excited at the prospect of the new season ahead in Bognor colours. She added: "I’m buzzing to have signed for Bognor. It’s a club on the rise, with big ambitions and a clear drive to win trophies — and that’s exactly the kind of environment I want to be part of. My previous clubs are Chichester, Moneyfields U18s and reserves, and Selsey."

Hannah and Jon Comins said they were delighted to bring in these signings: "We believe it shows the ambition the women’s team has for promotion and becoming further recognised in the area.

Keavy Price of the Rockettes

"Our first home game will be at Selsey and we would like to thank Selsey FC chairman David Lee who has welcomed us to play all our home games there until Nyewood Lane is ready with the 3G. We would love to see as many fans as possible come along and support the team."