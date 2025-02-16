Rockettes too strong for Hastings United Women - picture gallery and full report

The Rockettes were behind after just 2 minutes as Amy Critchfield was let through with a run before she chipped the ball over goalkeeper, Nicole Robinson and into the net.

Bognor had their first chance as Millie Carter found Megan Thompson with a through ball and she ran on before she hit the side netting with just Sharna Greenaway to beat.

Kate Delillis turned with the ball in the middle before passing onto Lou Lou Robson who had a go from distance but it bounced wide a minute later. Then Robson's 9th minute free-kick was pumped into the box but Greenaway kicked it away when it dipped dangerously in the box.

Bognor got their equaliser on 11 minutes. Millie Carter's corner from the left was headed into the path of Gracie White who headed it in at the back post. Isabelle Francis headed another chance off the crossbar down the other end following a swift cross.

Following good work in attack it was Carter who closed down the defender before it fell to Robson, who sliced it well wide from distance.

White went to ground off the ball and had to receive treatment which held up play for some minutes. Her left knee had to be strapped up and she was stretchered off the field. She was eventually replaced by Macie Downs in the 25th minute.

Delillis set up Carter on the wing after the game restarted and she dug out a cross first time with her right boot and it found the boot of Rhiannon Hambleton who diverted it high over the bar on 29 minutes from 8 yards out.

Carter won a free-kick on the right. Soon after she won a corner and her kick into the box was knocked on by Robson and it was Steph Madden who headed towards goal but it was easily saved by Greenaway on 42 minutes.

Emily Cartwright turned with the ball on the bounce following Megan Critchfield's header to her, but from long distance her strike with her left boot bounced harmlessly wide.

Bognor got their 2nd in the 9th minute of first half stoppage time. Carter's corner was knocked on in the area Robson into the path of Macie Downs who poked home from close range. HT 2-1

Soon after the restart Robson was blocked with her effort before Jade Widdowson had a long range effort that only just flashed wide of the top left corner on 48 minutes. In the 52nd minute Carter's left sided corner found the head of Delillis who nodded it over from the back post.

Cartwright had a free-kick far on the right but she flashed it wide of the near post with her left foot on 55 minutes for the visitors. Libby Gregory headed the ball into Cartwright who struck it from distance but that was easily saved by Nicole Robinson. However, Bognor extended their lead on 58 minutes. The Hastings team failed to clear the danger and Carter spotted Greenaway off her line and from 40 odd yards out she fired it high into the net extending the lead.

Gregory showed aggression after her foul on Delillis on 67 minutes and received a yellow card for her reaction. Annabelle Gracey has a good turn of pace before passing forward to Robson but on the turn her low effort was stopped by the goalkeeper on 71 minutes. Then a Carter corner from the left flew just over the bar directly on 76 minutes.

Bognor didn't give up after an otherwise uneventful second half, and got their 4th goal of the afternoon as they latched onto the ball on the left and it was Delillis who made an inspired run and fired a curling shot beyond the goalkeeper in the first minute of stoppage time.

The Rockettes are away in cup and league in the next two fixtures and next are home on Sunday, March 9, against Welling United with kick off at 2pm.

They’re second in the table with two games in hand on leaders Saltdean, who are five points in front of them.

Rockettes: Robinson, Thorns, Madden, White, Gracey, Widdowson (c), Delillis, Hambleton, Robson, Thompson, Carter. Subs: Burchett (GK), Gue, Polling, Bowditch, Downs.

