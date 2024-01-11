Rocking Robins top the tree after Rottingdean romp

Bosham FC are still top of the table after taking a fine end to 2023 into 2024 – winning 5-0 at Rottingdean in their latest SCFL Division 2 run-out.

The Reds won the team of the month award for November and December, combined, which left manager Tony Hancock very proud but with his feet firmly on the ground.

On Saturday the Robins travelled along the coast to Rottingdean and a full-strength team took to a pitch,which was damp and very sticky.

There was an early sighter for Ash Harris after only five minutes – a warning to the hosts for what might be to come.

It took Bosham until the 25th minute to break through. An interchange of passes between Joe Boschi and Ilya Donets saw the latter scamper free down the left and surge towards the box.

His low cross was met by Olliver Hawkins, who diverted it goalwards only for keeper Jordan White, to save – but Billy Roach tapped in the loose ball.

Rottingdean looked interesting on the counter with the likes of Jake Munday and John Criag asking questions – but Reds keeper Derek Harding had little to do.

Right on half-time Harry Spicer sumptuous pass over the top into Hawkins’ path and with White coming off his line, he easily fired past him.

It took only a couple of minutes after the break for the Robins to add to their lead as Hawkins powered into the box before cutting the ball back into the path of Harris, who fired home.

Before the hour David Castanheira and Toby Hewett came off the bench and soon Bosham were out of sight as Hawkins terrorised the defence and set up Harris to fire in from close range for his 11th of the campaign.

Rottingdean were undone again with Hewett surging forward and finding Hawkins in space. His low cross almost found Harris but Roach was on hand to lash the ball home.

Brighton Electric visit Bosham this week.

