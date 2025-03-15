Rocks battle for point at Chatham but safety looks ever more distant - the match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 15th Mar 2025, 19:15 BST
Bognor Regis Town came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Chatham – the side whose 7-1 win at Nyewood Lane in November ultimately cost boss Robbie Blake his job.

Freddie Sears gave Chatham the lead just before the break but Tommy-Lee Higgs levelled.

On the face of it, this was a decent point for the Rocks – but Canvey Island’s win over Lewes means Bognor are now 12 points from safety, with only seven games left to play.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Get the latest from the Rocks camp in the Bognor Observer and on this website and app during the week.

