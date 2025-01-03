Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor Regis Town bosses are urging fans to support the application of the what they call the "transformative plan" to install a state-of-the-art artificial (3G) pitch.

Entitled The Future of the Rocks: A Community-Driven Vision for Progress, the communication outlines the club's plans to dig up the grass pitch at Nyewood Lane in the summer and lay a new surface in a project costing £1.2million.

The club says the proposed 3G pitch is "more than just a football surface – it’s the foundation of the club’s future. Without it, we risk financial instability, reduced participation, and the decline of our facilities culminating in reduced competitiveness on the pitch. With it, we can secure a sustainable, inclusive, and progressive future for BRTFC.”

The benefits, it is said, will enable year-round usage, benefiting boys, girls, walking and disability football, and local community groups and generate essential income through hire fees, providing financial stability and supporting the club's operations.

The Rocks' famous pitch - seen here in the recent match against Hastings Utd - is set to be replaced by a 3G surface that the club says is essential for its future | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Rocks currently sit bottom of the Isthmian premier division and face the very real threat of being relegated this season. They are pushing ahead with the scheme and if the planning application is successful and the funding is realised – 70 per cent is in place with committee members pledging the remainder – work will start at the end of this campaign.

The statement reads in full: "Since its founding in 1883, Bognor Regis Town Football Club (BRTFC) has been a cornerstone of our community, achieving remarkable milestones both on and off the pitch. Over the past 50 years, Jack Pearce MBE has been at the heart of this journey.

"From taking the club from the County League to its current level in non-league football, Jack’s leadership and dedication have created a foundation of which we can all be proud.

“Despite the challenges we face this season, with the men’s first team battling near the bottom of the league table, the club remains steadfast in its mission to secure a bright future. Regardless of what happens on the pitch, our focus is on building a sustainable, inclusive, and progressive club that continues to serve the community and provide opportunities for players, fans, and volunteers alike.”

The club’s missive goes on…

A Vision for Growth

As we reflect on what makes BRTFC special, it’s clear that our success isn’t just about results. It’s about the opportunities we provide for over 40 youth teams, the average attendance of 800 supporters last season, and the connections we’ve fostered within the community.

Today, we face the challenges of modern football head-on, knowing that action is needed to safeguard our future. The Rocks must evolve to remain sustainable, competitive, and at the heart of the Bognor Regis community. Central to this evolution is the transformative plan to install a state-of-the-art artificial (3G) pitch.

We believe that if our application for a 3G isn’t successful and we have to retain our grass pitch, we will likely see a decline in facilities and face the prospect of potentially aligning ourselves at a county league level; of course we would much rather flourish and enjoy the many benefits of an artificial/hybrid pitch such as clubs like Worthing, Havant & Waterlooville, Lewes, Chichester City, Horsham, Lancing, Dorking Wanderers and Totton.

Why the 3G Pitch is essential

The proposed 3G pitch is more than just a football surface—it’s the foundation of the club’s future. Without it, we risk financial instability, reduced participation, and the decline of our facilities culminating in reduced competitiveness on the pitch. With it, we can secure a sustainable, inclusive, and progressive future for BRTFC.

The 3G pitch will:

Enable year-round usage, benefiting boys, girls, walking and disability football, and local community groups.

Generate essential income through hire fees, providing financial stability and supporting the club's operations.

Prevent costly postponements, which have caused over £50,000 in lost revenue in the past two years.

Unlock opportunities for broader development, such as new classrooms for our education academy and enhanced hospitality areas.

This £1.2 million project is being supported by a 70% grant from the Football Foundation, demonstrating their belief in the importance of this investment. The remaining 30% of the funding will come from unsecured loans personally underwritten by the committee, showing their extraordinary commitment to the plans and to the club’s long-term future.

Transforming Bognor Regis Town FC

The 3G pitch is the first step in a broader vision for the club, which includes:

An Education Academy: A new classroom facility will provide young players with the chance to develop academically and athletically, offering pathways to senior football and professional careers.

Seasons Renovation: Upgrading our clubhouse will enhance its role as a versatile, modern venue for both matchday hospitality and community events.

Improved Matchday Experience: Expanded and upgraded food and beverage offerings will reduce queues and create a more enjoyable environment for fans.

Enhanced Event Hosting: Improved facilities will allow BRTFC to become a premier venue for events in the region, boosting both revenue and community engagement.

These plans will ensure that BRTFC remains not only a football club but a thriving community hub for the Bognor Regis area.

Governance Review: A Modern Club for Future Generations

To complement these developments, the club is near completing a comprehensive year-long governance review. This review will modernise our structure, ensuring transparency, accountability and sustainability. It reflects our commitment to safeguarding the club for future generations and ensuring that BRTFC continues to serve its community for decades to come.

How You Can Support

The best way to help secure the future of Bognor Regis Town FC is to support the planning application for the 3G pitch. Your voice is crucial to demonstrating to local authorities that this project has widespread community backing.

You can review the grant application here https://media.touchlinefc.co.uk/bognorregistown/2025/01/02175638/BRTFC-3G-Application-V2-Public.pdf and find a link to the planning portal here https://www1.arun.gov.uk/aplanning/OcellaWeb/planningDetails?reference=BR/236/24/PL&from=planningSearch

Submit your support online. A pre-written statement is available at https://media.touchlinefc.co.uk/bognorregistown/2025/01/02180510/3G-Support-Letter-Template.pdf to make this quick and easy.

Offer time as a volunteer. As the governance review nears completion, we will need people who love the club and share in its vision to help the club grow by offering their time and professional experience. We will communicate this plan at a later date.

Your support is vital to ensuring we can move forward with this transformative project.

A Shared Commitment to Success

This is a defining moment for BRTFC. The committee’s decision to underwrite the remaining 30% of the 3G pitch funding demonstrates their belief in the club’s potential and their dedication to its future. Now, we’re calling on our supporters to join us in this vision.

Bognor Regis Town FC has always been more than just a football club. It’s a place where players, fans, and volunteers come together to celebrate their shared passion.

The 3G pitch, academy, and infrastructure improvements are not just investments in facilities – they’re investments in our community and its future.

While the challenges we face are significant, our commitment to growth and sustainability is stronger than ever. By acting now, we can ensure that BRTFC not only survives but thrives for generations to come.

Together, as a community, we can secure the future of the Rocks and continue to build something truly special for everyone in the Bognor Regis area.