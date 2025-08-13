Work is now well under way to transform Bognor Regis Town's Nyewood Lane into a modern football hub boasting a new 3G pitch with a new infrastructure.

Project chief Russ Chander has issued an update on the progress being made on the £1.3million project after the grass pitch was ripped up ahead of the synthetic surface being laid. New dressing rooms are being built and the floodlights upgraded too.

The conversion means Bognor will play home games at Chichester City's Oaklands Park ground, with the hope that the side will be back in front of their supporters at their home by October.

Russ explained: "The pitch has been rotated in preparation for the soil to be taken away for the rest of this week so there will be a flurry of activity this week and then there is a lot going on in the background in terms of preparation.

Work continues on the Rocks pitch following the removal of the grass

"There is a stand overhang at the Seasons end which will be taken down to allow access for some of the bigger plant equipment. The electrics have all been isolated and the floodlights are down then once all that is done it will seem like there is a pause for a couple of weeks but that will allow some preparation for the soil before they start laying the main base.

"Regarding the outstanding condition, Arun District Council (ADC) and Southern Water have been engaged to get one last tick and everyone has come up with a plan that has been approved between them all and then we have just got the final drawing, which will be submitted. And then ADC should sign that off and we can get going.

“The drainage scheme has increased the cost of the project slightly and we have to work that through and make sure we cut our cloth accordingly as far as some of the things we were looking to do, but the hope is that we can still keep all of that within budget without making too much of an impact on things like the changing rooms.”