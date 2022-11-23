Bognor Regis Town continued their fine form with another win at Nyewood Lane – this one 2-1 against Bowers & Pitsea in the Isthmian premier division.

Goals from Nathan Odokonyero and Sam De St Croix were enough to give the Rocks a valuable three points and moved up to 11th.

Luke Robinson won an early corner for Bognor early on. De St Croix curled it in but Tom Bragg's flick on and then Matt Paterson was blocked with his attempt on the turn.

Isaac Olaniyan was clearly impeded just outside the box but the referee gave advantage to Bognor, though because of the positioning and the way the chance broke down the Rocks would have preferred the free-kick.

Celebrations as Bognor get the better of Bowers and Pitsea | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Harvey Whyte made headway down the left before squaring to Odokonyero and he was blocked and then Whyte received it on the rebound and he was blocked as well. De St Croix did well to find Odokonyero who nodded it wide from the fierce cross.

Emmanuel Oluwasemo did well to get to the touchline before diverting it low into the box. But Cameron Black made a crucial deflection to steer it to safety. Ryan Huckle placed a forward ball in through the middle and Mobolaji Dawodu was set through but he had strayed offside.

Huckle went into the book for a late challenge on Olaniyan on the halfway line on 22 minutes. Jefferson Aiganbee had to go off as he went down off the ball to be replaced by Jack Unwin on 30 minutes for the visitors.

Rocks had another corner by De St Croix spun in and it met the head of Craig Robson who diverted it straight into the arms of Joshua Blunkell.

Bognor got the opening goal on 39 minutes. Joe Rabbetts ran down the left to get the ball across to find Paterson who got a touch onto it to push the ball out to Odokonyero who on the turn knocked the ball low into the bottom corner.

Steward palmed out a cross by Jamal Allen on 42 minutes as Oluwasemo was lurking to head it on the back post in response to end a fairly quiet half from both sides. HT 1-0

Rocks won a corner as a long back pass to the goalkeeper flew out of touch. De St Croix put the ball in low and it was Cameron Black who could only divert it over with his right knee. Robinson ran inside from the right before shooting with his left boot. It bounced once before Blunkell saved it.

Rabbetts managed to dig out a cross from the left low inside to Odokenyero but as he turned he also smashed his low effort wide.

Aibangbee rose highest as he met a cross from Allen from the right but he swung his head at it but Steward watched the ball bounce wide. Then Unwin went into the book on 59 minutes after he pulled back Olaniyan near halfway.

Robinson had his shirt pulled and received a freekick. De St Croix took it and it almost fizzed onto the head of Robson but instead flew through the area.

Bowers were building some pressure as Rocks were pegged back but a cross from the right saw Steward gather it on 69 minutes.

Tom Chalaye came on for Robinson on 71 minutes and Bowers also made two substitutions.

Bragg did well to pass out wide to Chalaye who found Paterson in the box with a low ball in. Paterson flicked it under his feet direct at goal but it was easily gathered by Blunkell low to his right.

Bognor extended their lead on 76 minutes. Odokonyero did well to get a shot away to force Blunkell into a parried save that fell straight to De St Croix who controlled it quickly before smashing it back into the net.

Ugonna Eminike made a good run. Then Crook hit the fierce shot at goal but the ball was blocked by Robson's hand. The referee pointed straight to the spot. Crook sent Steward the wrong way with his penalty kick on 82 minutes to give the visitors a chance.

But despite late pressure from the visitors it was Bognor who wound down the clock to take another three points at home.

Rocks are at home again on Saturday, against Haringey Borough.