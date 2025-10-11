Hendon v Rocks, Isthmian south central divisionplaceholder image
Rocks on a roll: Picture gallery from Bognor Regis Town's 4-1 win at Hendon

By Steve Bone
Published 11th Oct 2025, 20:01 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 21:03 BST
Suddenly Bognor Regis Town’s season looks much brighter – their 4-1 win at Hendon was a third victory in eight days.

Callum Laycock (2), Lee Seok-Jae and Billy Allcock were the scorers as Jamie Howell’s team built on last week’s league win at Ascot United and Sussex Transport Senior Cup.

The win lifts the Rocks out of the bottom four and up to 17th in the table and sets them up nicely for a home clash with Moneyfields at Chichester City on Wednesday night.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from Hendon-Rocks on this page and those linked (or on the single page if you’re on the Observer app) and get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer every Thursday.

