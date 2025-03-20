Bognor Regis Town joint bosses Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell plan to reshape the club's recruitment policy ahead of next season -- in whatever division the Rocks play their football.

The Nye Camp outfit are perilously close to dropping out of the Isthmian premier division and the gaffers are fully aware that any rebuild would have to address competing for promotion in a lower league if they were demoted.

A creditable 1-1 draw at Chatham Town last Saturday proved the side have it in them to mix it in the top flight but the fight to stay up may well be in vain given the disastrous run that led to Robbie Blake leaving as boss and the new management duo being appointed at the end of last year.

Second-from-bottom Rocks have the chance to gain three valuable points this Saturday when they host promotion-chasing Dartford -- in second place in the table -- but the visitors have their own ideas on where the spoils will be going as they try to leapfrog leaders Billericay Town.

The home side are 12 points adrift of the safety spot occupied by Canvey Island having played a game more than the Gulls.

And although there will be no let-up in the endeavour to stay up, there is a realisation in the camp that this simply may not be possible. In terms of shaping the management pair's thinking regards the make-up of the squad ahead of next season, Howell said: "No time is wasted time at the present moment and we want to be as competitive as we can whatever league we are in next season. The recruitment policy that we are looking for is to go more for local, younger players who have an affinity for the football club.

"Yes, we will need some senior players to bring in as well and we are hoping to do that -- that is the sort of policy that Birmy and me are looking for; players who want to play for the club and get us back to the levels of success we have had had previously.

"Everything is going well in that regard. We have spoken to a lot of the players and had positive talks there. We don't want to be relegated, of course, but whatever time we have we are making sure we are utilising that so that we make sure that when we do get promoted -- and no one can guarantee that -- if we go down, whenever that time is then we can come back and sustain it, then stay in the Isthmian premier division and really mount a challenge and we want to do that year on year. So, from our perspective, everything is as positive as it can be at the moment.”

One player who looks increasingly likely to feature more is emerging talent Preston Woolston, 19. He showed maturity in possession and a real flair with the ball against Chatham and his profile meets the criteria being sought by the club’s managers.

Birmingham said of the midfielder: “Preston Woolston was excellent, he led from the front and I thought he was fantastic. He is starting to mature which is great. His performance was superb, he was strong and he will only get better.”