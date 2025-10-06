Goals from Cal Laycock and Lee Seok-Jae gave Bognor Regis Town a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Ascot United in the Isthmian South Central division at Chichester City's Oaklands Park.

The hard-fought victory – in front of a crowd of 320 – gave Jamie Howell’s side a huge three points to lift them two places from their position second from bottom in the standings going in to the encounter.

Rocks suffered a terrible start to the game when they went behind after just three minutes when Jaheim Kamara had the simple task of tapping past Dan Lincoln at the far post following a ball in to the danger zone from the right.

But the home side, with new boys Lincoln and Kash Kasukumya starting in Howell’s reshuffled outfit, refused to have their feathers ruffled and set about finding a way back in to the game with some controlled possession looking to spring forward and create chances.

The Rocks recover to get the better of Ascot United | Picture: Lyn Phillips

And they did just that on 16 minutes when Laycock cashed in on a superb pass from the by-line from Kasukumya to bring the score level at 1-1 after clever work in the area by the debutant.

Kasukumya proved to be a focal point for Bognor attacks and the visitors were struggling to cope with his bright, pacy play and ability to bring team mates in to the game in the attacking third.

He created a decent chance after 23 minutes when he crossed for Seok-Jae but his shot didn’t trouble the visitors — but it was another massively positive move that instilled confidence in Howell’s troops.

That confidence was evident in abundance after 36 minutes and it was Seok-Jae who provided the firepower to make it 2-1. He latched on to Laycock’s clever through ball to keep his poise and balance before unleashing an unstoppable shot in to the far corner.

It was no more than the home side deserved but the visitors, fifth in the table and very comfortable on the ball and playing with a noteworthy team ethic, were strong enough to pose a threat with neat passing and sharp movement.

The challenge for Bognor, who have endured a miserable start to the campaign to say the least, was to maintain the lead and not attack with abandon — more of a case of advancing with caution mindful of United’s technically gifted players.

The excellent Tommy Block, back in the side after a spell out injured, almost increased the lead on 47 minutes when he volleyed towards goal in the 47th minute but his effort was cleared off the line.

Laycock, who worked incredibly hard throughout, hit the bar 10 minutes later after connecting with Seok-Jae’s cross from the left and again, the effort instilled yet more belief in to the Rocks.

Then it was a case of weathering some pressure from United while looking to pose a threat with breakaways and see out the game and grab a victory and the points to provide a platform to try to climb out of the drop zone.

Rocks: 1 Dan Lincoln, 2 Danny Jordan, 3 Matty Jones, 4 Ethan Robb, 5 Chad Field (C), 6 Tommy Block, 7 Dan Gifford, 8 Preston Woolston, 9 Kash Kasukumya, 10 Callum Laycock, 11 Lee Seok-Jae. Substitutes: 12 George Britton, 14 Joseph Alman – Lee Seok-Jae (91′), 15 Billy Allcock – Dan Gifford (57′), 16 Harvey Whyte, 17 Lennie Smith – Kash Kasukumya (85′).