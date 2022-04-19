Action from Bognor's 1-0 Isthmian premier division win against Lewes at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Rooks: Bognor Regis Town end Lewes play-off hopes - 21 pictures

A tenth goal of his fledgling Nyewood Lane career by Pompey youngster Dan Gifford carried the Rocks to a 1-0 Isthmian premier win over Lewes FC - enough to end the Rooks' play-off hopes.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 7:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 7:18 pm

It was the Rocks' second win of the Easter weekend and sent them up to ninth in the table, though these two sides will meet again next season as both have fallen short of the play-off race. Here is Liam Goodley's match report while on this page and the ones linked you can see a gallery by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. from the Rocks beating the Rooks. Get all the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out Thursday.

1.

2.

3.

4.

