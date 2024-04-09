Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arundel 1 Roffey 1

SCFL Division 1

Roffey are champions of Division 1 – bouncing back a year after relegation from the premier.

Roffey FC celebrate winning the SCFL Division 1 title after a draw at Arundel | Picture supplied by Roffey FC

Last season was very difficult for Roffey, and despite a late rally they were relegated after just one year in the top division.

Chairman Phil Gibbs told the County Times back then: “This is just a bump in the road, we’re determined to get back up quickly.”

And they have, at the earliest opportunity, to date scoring 102 goals, conceding just 30, and, with two games remaining, sitting nine points clear.

At Arundel, Roffey needed just one point for the title, which they achieved with a 1-1 draw, despite being depleted up front.

Roffey U18s - Mid Sussex League Cup winners | Picture supplied

It wasn’t Roffey at their most fluent, but they got the job done on a pitch that was difficult following rain.

Arundel took the lead in the 14th minute when, after controlling the ball with his chest, an overhead kick enabled Rob Madden to score, Roffey appealing for offside. But just before the break a cross found Tyrell Joseph, who equalised.

In the second half a strong Tom Tolfrey kick was parried away by home keeper Maciek Kason, Roffey enjoying most of the subsequent possession.

Jamie Wanstall fired wide and, towards the end Arundel felt aggrieved when a strong tackle in the box didn’t warrant a penalty. But consistent Roffey deserve promotion, as confirmed by congratulatory messages from rival clubs.

Riley Morgan of the winning U18 team with Roffey 1st team captain Ricardo Fernandes and manager Jack Munday, and Roffey FC chairman Phill Gibbs | Picture supplied

Elated Gibbs said: “It’s been a tough challenge – everyone wants to beat us, and many games have been like cup finals, but we’ve rebuilt, and we’re through to the quarter-final of the Peter Bentley Cup (versus Chessington & Hook), and the semi-final of the League Cup (against Mile Oak) too, so it’s quite a season for us.”

Buoyant manager Jack Munday said: “We’re unbeaten away from home and are ready to go up. The season’s far from over, however – we want to do the treble!”

Horsham YMCA secured a 1-0 win at home to Lingfield in the SCFL premier. Sub Sekou Toure got the only goal 12 minutes from time to leave YM 14th in the table.

Brodbridge Heath U18s 0 Roffey U18s 4

Mid Sussex Lge Cup final

Roffey won the Mid Sussex U18 Cup by overcoming Broadbridge Heath in the final.

In a cagey first half Roffey took the lead on 30 minutes. A Ryan Plummer corner was met by Bailey Shorey at the back post and he headed it to captain and MoM Riley Morgan, who nodded in.

Adam Gregory and Lucas Medrow went close to a second but in the second half Roffey took control. On 50 minutes Mason Saunders played in Medrow who outpaced the defence to slot home.

BBH forced a great save from Monty Watson-Price. Roffey were awarded a penalty after Shorey was fouled. Up stepped Saunders, who scored his 31st goal of the season.

A fourth was added as Morgan headed in a Plummer corner. Great late defending from Lucas Potter ensured Roffey kept a fine clean.

Roffey: Watson-Price, Langridge, Pepper, Shorey, Potter, Morgan, Plummer, Mendy, Gregory, Saunders, Medrow. Subs: Hawtin, Haley, Manso, Morrison, Byrne

Manager Scott Shorey said: “To win this cup is a fantastic achievement by this group of players, largely U16s.