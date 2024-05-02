Roffey FC get their hands on the silver after triumphant campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the league season they have only lost three games (none away), scored 110 goals and conceded only 30, giving a goal difference of plus 80. They reached the third round of the FA Vase, the semi final of the RUR Cup, quarter final of the Peter Bentley and will go for the league Cup double in the Division 1 final on Tuesday, May 7.

In the final league game they met manager Jack Munday’s old club Alfold and there were also two sets of brothers opposing each other to make it a family occasion.

The Boars took the lead in the first minute when Jahobi Maher’s shot came back off James McCoy and Tom Tolfrey made no mistake with the follow up.

Roffey players get their hands on the league trophy | Picture via Roffey FC

McCoy made a close range save from the same player and at the other end Alfold went close on several occasions including hitting the bar and the post. But it was at the other end that the second goal arrived when Terrell Joseph was brought down as he bore down on goal from a narrow angle. Scott Faber converted the penalty to give Roffey a slightly flattering half-time lead.

Whatever was said at half-time certainly produced a much sharper second half performance from the champions and Kieron Thorpe in the home goal had only to field a couple of long shots and balls into the box.

At the other end George Cousins waltzed around a couple of defenders before setting Joseph up for the third. Then Jamie Wanstall’s header was deflected in off a defender and the victory was assured.

There was still time for Cousins to put top scorer Devon Fender through to make it five and 16 year old Bailey Shorey to notch his second senior goal with a beautiful left foot finish inside the far post. One of the biggest cheers was for the arrival of Alfold and now Roffey legend Kelvin Lucas who has scored nine goals despite missing most of the season.

Winners all round - Roffey's first team with the club's Mid Sussex U18 Cup winners | Picture via Roffey FC

As the final whistle went, the rain tipped down but no-one cared as the league officials presented the trophy to captain Ricardo Fernandes who had to sit the final game out due to suspension.

The champagne was sprayed and players and their families lapped it up. Everyone had their picture taken with the cup and the large crowd showed their appreciation of what has been a fantastic season for the Boars.

There is one more game to go as Roffey attempt to win the league and cup double. That really would be the icing on the cake.