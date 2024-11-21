Ronan Darcy tells Crawley Town fans to ‘bring the noise’ ahead of Rotherham clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ronan Darcy has told Crawley Town supporters to ‘bring the noise’ ahead of Saturday’s home League One clash with Rotherham United.

The Reds are unbeaten in three league games going into the match against the 17th-placed Millers – and a win for Crawley could see them move out of the League One relegation places.

Darcy said he was look forward to the ‘challenge’ of taking on Rotherham, who were relegated from the Championship last season, and called on the Reds faithful to be loud and proud at the Broadfield Stadium.

He said: “It'll be a challenge, but one that we're excited for. I think we're on a good run of games, and I think it's a perfect opportunity for us to get three points.

Ronan Darcy has told Crawley Town supporters to ‘bring the noise’ ahead of Saturday’s home League One clash with Rotherham United. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

“One thing I can say is bring the noise because the lads want it, and they [the supporters] don't understand how much it helps us – so bring the noise.”

Last weekend saw Crawley held to a goalless draw at Bristol Rovers, with both goalkeepers in inspired form.

Crawley had 13 attempts on goal at the Memorial Stadium, but only managed their first on target in the 81st minute via Tola Showunmi.

Darcy revealed there was a ‘lot of frustration’ in the dressing room after the game at Rovers – and admitted all Crawley were missing was a ‘clinical’ touch in the final third.

He said: “I think, as Rush [Hepburn-Murphy] and the manager [Rob Elliot] said after the game, we did pretty much everything but score that game.

“There was obviously a lot of frustration after the game, because we should have walked away with three points.

“We're going to have games like that where it's going to be a 45-minute first half, where it's a bit of a battle, and in the second half we can play our football.

“It was a perfect example of it, but again, that clinical finish in the final third I think is all we need, and it's all we're missing at the minute, but performances are coming, and hopefully this weekend we can get the three points.”