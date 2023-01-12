Lewes FC Men can look up not down in the Isthmian Premier table after their fine run of form continued with an impressive 3-0 victory at second-placed Bishop’s Stortford.

Stortford were unbeaten at home in more than a year, but the Rooks put in arguably their best performance of the season to grab three points and move to within four points of the play-off places.

Lewes chairman Stuart Fuller said: “Make no mistake this was as impressive and emphatic as the scoreline suggested.”

Boss Tony Russell brought in Deon Moore, while new signings Archie Tamplin and Ryley Scott made the bench.

The Rooks have begun the new year with back-to-back Isthmian premier wins | Picture: James Boyes

The Rooks took the lead in the 11th minute when a mix-up between the Stortford defence and keeper Jack Giddens led to Joe Taylor having the simplest of tasks to slot in from six yards.

Rooks stopper Lew Carey made a couple of excellent saves, but Lewes could have doubled their lead when a great run by Moore and cross-field pass sent Ryan Gondoh away but he took a touch too many.

Two minutes into the second half Lewes had a strong claim for a penalty turned down when Moore was upended. But soon Gondoh made it 2-0 when he took Jamie Mascoll’s pass in his stride and found the net.