Lewes Women’s boss Nat Lawrence says the side can take confidence from Sunday’s 1-1 draw with high-flying Ipswich at the Dripping Pan.

And the same will go for Wednesday night’s 2-2 home draw with top side Hashtag.

Against Ipswich, the Rooks were 1-0 down after 26 minutes but, after fighting to keep out any further Ipswich chances, levelled in the second half through Lucy Connolly-Brame’s strike.

“We came in with a game plan – and everyone stuck to their task,” said Lawrence.

The Rooks celebrate a breakthrough versus Ipswich at the Dripping Pan - picture by James Boyes

“They kept going, were under pressure towards the end, being 1-0 down, and Ipswich are an incredible team who are going to be right up there for promotion at the end of the season, so I’m super proud of the whole group today.”

The second half saw many Ipswich chances, the visitors piling on the pressure as they sought a second. But Connolly-Brame fired home an equaliser in the 63rd minute after Lois Roche worked hard down the right to put it on a plate for the full-back.

Lawrence said: “We knew they’d have good spells on the ball and we wanted to try to do what we could to manage the game in and out of possession. We knew we could add more pressure and I feel that’s ultimately where our goal came from.

“How we nullified some of their threats out of possession led to us having a success on the ball.”

Leah Lane and Katie Gilligan scored in the 2-2 draw with Hashtag on Wednesday night.

Lewes host Saltdean in the County Cup on Sunday.