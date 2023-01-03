A Joe Taylor double earned Lewes the Sussex derby honours at the Dripping Pan as Bognor's struggle for results continued.

The 3-1 win – in which Ryan Gondoh was also on target – lifs Lewes to 12th but leaves the Rocks, without a league win since November, in 15th place and with only a Nathan Odokonyero strike to show for their efforts.

A new goalkeeper on loan from Brighton, Killian Cahill, lined up for Bognor following Pompey’s recall of Toby Steward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Paterson and Bradley Lethbridge were on the Rocks bench.

Lewes put Bognor under pressure | Picture: Trevor Staff

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rabbetts had an early low cross blocked and then Craig Robson smacked one goalwards from outside the area but it was always rising over the bar.

For Lewes, Gondoh made headway before Taylor got a shot away but it spun over the bar. Gondoh won a penalty after Rabbetts was deemed to have shoved him in the area. Taylor stepped up to sidefoot the ball in, sending Cahill the wrong way on six minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh McCormick and Hani Berchiche combined on the right but couldn't tee up Odokonyero. McCormick was impeded by Razz Coleman De-Graft and won a free-kick. Sam De St Croix curled in the cross. It fell to Berchiche but his effort bounced out for a goal kick.

Rocks had a good chance when Isaac Olaniyan teed up Odokonyero but he was offside when he struck it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 24 minutes Lewes extended their lead. Taylor burst through thanks to a neat pass through the middle. His initial chance was blocked out by Cahill but Gondoh was there on the rebound to hit it low into the net.

Berchiche picked out De St Croix on the right and he crossed it for Odokonyero, who headed it at goal but it came off the back of a defender's head and out on 27 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rare run by Rabbetts was closed down by a foul but no free-kick was given by the referee.

Rabbetts picked out Odokonyero who ran through but sliced it low and wide of the right post on 38 minutes but didn't commit the goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Black, who has been struggling with tonsillitis, went to ground and had to receive treatment.

Cahill saved well after a De-Graft run inside from the left while McCormick and Berchiche combined to win a corner. De St Croix put the ball in but it was cleared away easily. HT 2-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Briffa replaced Robson after the break as he was struggling with flu symptoms at half-time.

Sammie McLeod slipped, allowing Gondoh in but after going past the player who had to fill in at the back, he ran the ball straight at Cahill. A good move saw Olaniyan get the ball across but Odokonyero's flick on somehow missed everyone in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then De St Croix had a similar cross fligh through the area and then had a chance but swirled his shot wide of the goal from the edge of the box.On 59 minutes Lethbridge replaced Berchiche.

De-Graft hit one from the edge of the box and it rattled off the crossbar after Cahill got something on to it. De-Graft was gifted the ball by a Gandoh square pass. He hit it early but the ball bounced off the post and Rabbetts made a crucial clearance on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor got a goal back on 67 minutes. Odokonyero cut inside from the right to let fly with a left footed strike straight into the net – an unstoppable strike which had the goalkeeper well beaten.

Olaniyan and Rabbetts were pushing forward and Rabbetts was clearly fouled on the run. Tyrique Hyde was shown a yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lethbridge spotted the goalkeeper out of position direct from a free-kick and almost scored. The ball bounced narrowly wide of the post.

An inspired tackle by Briffa set Bognor back on the attack. Dan Gifford got the cross in but the goalkeeper gathered it. Eight minutes of stoppage time were added on as Bognor were running out of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TQ Addy received a square pass across the deck but curled it over the bar with his first touch.

Taylor smashed in Lewes' third – and it came from a Bognor throw as they pressed for an equaliser. Deon Moore sped down the left before putting it on a plate for Taylor to smash home.

Advertisement Hide Ad