BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Rouane enjoys first win as Haywards Heath Town boss – Burgess Hill Town take four points from two

New Haywards Heath Town boss Naim Rouane promised ‘there’s more to come’ after his first win since taking the job.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rouane has replaced Jay Lovett as manager, as reported last week, and his second game in charge at the end of a hectic week for him and the club ended in a penalty shootout victory over Eastbourne Town in the FA Vase.

His first game as manager had ended in a Sussex Senior Cup exit at the hands of Broadbridge Heath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rouane has also found time to make two signings – Lewis Finney and Liam Hency both adding Isthmian League experience to a squad looking to get back to that level from the Southern Combination.

Most Popular
Haywards Heath Town celebrate their win on penalties | Picture: Ray TurnerHaywards Heath Town celebrate their win on penalties | Picture: Ray Turner
Haywards Heath Town celebrate their win on penalties | Picture: Ray Turner

After Saturday’s shootout win, Rouane said on X (formerly Twitter): “What a crazy whirlwind week it has been! Two games and one training session and honestly you would never have known it!

“That was a high high level performance today. The boys have executed and delivered... still so much more to come.”

Former Heath captain Rouane is back at the Hanbury in place of Lovett, who has taken a full-time coaching role with Eastbourne Borough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blues will be away to Holmesdale in the second round of the Vase on November 11 or 12 after overcoming Eastbourne Town.

Burgess Hill Town celebrat Dan Perry's goal against Sevenoaks - which proved the only one of the game | Picture: Chris NealBurgess Hill Town celebrat Dan Perry's goal against Sevenoaks - which proved the only one of the game | Picture: Chris Neal
Burgess Hill Town celebrat Dan Perry's goal against Sevenoaks - which proved the only one of the game | Picture: Chris Neal

A superb first half performance put Heath 2-0 up at the break thanks to an own goal and Hayden Skerry’s finish.

Town fought back to take it to penalties and Heath converted all three of theirs while Eastbourne scored one, missed two and had one saved by Alfie Jones. See Ray Turner’s pictures from the match at sussexworld.co.uk/sport Heath host Peacehaven in the SCFL premier this Saturday.

Hassocks are out of the Vase after a 2-0 defeat at Bedfont.

In the Isthmian south east division, it’s been an excellent week for Dean Cox’ Burgess Hill, who picked up four points from two games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Hythe on Saturday, Rob O'Toole gave Hill an early lead but Hythe took a 2-1 first half lead – then Dan Perry pounced for a point 13 minutes from time.

Perry got the only goal as Hill won 1-0 at home to Sevenoaks on Tuesday. They entertain Phoenix Sports on Saturday.

Related topics:Burgess Hill TownHaywards Heath TownFA VaseTwitter