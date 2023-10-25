New Haywards Heath Town boss Naim Rouane promised ‘there’s more to come’ after his first win since taking the job.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rouane has replaced Jay Lovett as manager, as reported last week, and his second game in charge at the end of a hectic week for him and the club ended in a penalty shootout victory over Eastbourne Town in the FA Vase.

His first game as manager had ended in a Sussex Senior Cup exit at the hands of Broadbridge Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rouane has also found time to make two signings – Lewis Finney and Liam Hency both adding Isthmian League experience to a squad looking to get back to that level from the Southern Combination.

Haywards Heath Town celebrate their win on penalties | Picture: Ray Turner

After Saturday’s shootout win, Rouane said on X (formerly Twitter): “What a crazy whirlwind week it has been! Two games and one training session and honestly you would never have known it!

“That was a high high level performance today. The boys have executed and delivered... still so much more to come.”

Former Heath captain Rouane is back at the Hanbury in place of Lovett, who has taken a full-time coaching role with Eastbourne Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues will be away to Holmesdale in the second round of the Vase on November 11 or 12 after overcoming Eastbourne Town.

Burgess Hill Town celebrat Dan Perry's goal against Sevenoaks - which proved the only one of the game | Picture: Chris Neal

A superb first half performance put Heath 2-0 up at the break thanks to an own goal and Hayden Skerry’s finish.

Town fought back to take it to penalties and Heath converted all three of theirs while Eastbourne scored one, missed two and had one saved by Alfie Jones. See Ray Turner’s pictures from the match at sussexworld.co.uk/sport Heath host Peacehaven in the SCFL premier this Saturday.

Hassocks are out of the Vase after a 2-0 defeat at Bedfont.

In the Isthmian south east division, it’s been an excellent week for Dean Cox’ Burgess Hill, who picked up four points from two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Hythe on Saturday, Rob O'Toole gave Hill an early lead but Hythe took a 2-1 first half lead – then Dan Perry pounced for a point 13 minutes from time.