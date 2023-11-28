'Run out of steam' - Crawley Town boss proud of his side in defeat at Notts County

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey said he was proud of the shift his players put in against Notts County on Tuesday night.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Reds lost 3-1 despite taking an early lead through Adam Campbell’s stunning strike. David McGoldrick equalised to make it 1-1 at the break then second half strike’s from Jim O’Brien and Junior Morias punished a tiring Reds performances.

Lindsey said a tough game on Saturday and a long coach journey did not help as the players tired in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Disappointing obviously but I thought we played really, really well, especially in the first half, I thought we were very good, scored a great goal, conceded a poor one mind. These are a good side, got unbelievable players and a great way of playing.

“I was really proud of the players, we were brilliant but in the second half I thought we tired very quickly. We have had a long journey, we have travelled today and for us to ask the players, after a real tough game on Saturday, to put in another shift today on the back of sitting on the coach for four hours is testament to their attitude because they kept going until the very end.

“We just completely run out of steam in the second half.£

Ade Adeyemo made his first league start for the Reds while Aaron Henry replaced the suspended Liam Kelly. lindsey said: “We had two players on the pitch who haven’t played a lot of football in Ade [Adeyemo] and Aaron Henry. Whilst it’s fresh legs from Saturday, they have not had a lot of football. We have had four hours on a coach today and that’s tough on the players.

“It’s the way it is. We prepared the team as best we could with what we have got. They are tired and against a team who play aggressive football, who pass it out from the back, we pressed really aggressively and to try and play in that manner for 90 minutes is hard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Adeyemo, Lindsey added: “I thought his performance was brilliant, he made the first goal though just being brave with it. He won a lot of tackles.”

Notts County are looking for a second consecutive promotion after coming second in the National League last season but Lindsey thinks his players could have believed in themselves more to try and beat one of the stronger teams in the league.

He said: “There was nothing in it in the first half. Probably didn’t have as much belief as I would like. I want them to believe in what we are doing, you come to Notts County against a really good side, got a really good coach, we have got to have that little bit of swagger to believe in ourselves. I felt we had that first half, but when you get tired you kind of lose that and I felt we did. But really proud of the players, they have put in a real shift tonight.”

And he again praised his skipper. “And Glads [Ben Gladwin], I have asked a lot of him to play Saturday and then again tonight, he really struggled in moments before I took him off,” said Lindsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds now have a week before they play next, facing Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy. Lindsey said: “We will go back, recover and be in training Thursday and Friday and then may give the players a couple of days off over the weekend.”