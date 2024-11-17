Rushian Hepburn-Murphy takes the positives from Crawley Town’s draw at Bristol Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy was proud of Crawley Town after they picked up a point at Bristol Rovers in League One.

Neither side were able to find a breakthrough at the Memorial Stadium, with both goalkeepers in inspired form.

The draw leaves the Reds 21st in League One, just a point behind place-above Leyton Orient albeit having played two games more.

Hepburn-Murphy said: “The first 15 minutes were difficult. They had a few chances at our goal and Connal [Trueman] made some great saves. After the first 15, it was all us.”

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy was proud of Crawley Town after they picked up a point at Bristol Rovers in League One. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

“The performance is definitely a step in the right direction. I think it is now four or five games unbeaten now so we can take the positives from the game and go into next week full of confidence.”

Hepburn-Murphy put on a solid display, and caused all sorts of problems for the Bristol Rovers defenders.

He added “For me, it's just about consistency. I have started a few games on the trot now. Hopefully I can put in a few more performances like that today.”

Hepburn-Murphy has been suffering with a chest infection this week, but his performance against the Pirates belied his illness.

He said: “Surprisingly I felt alright in the game. I just did my best for the team.”

And Hepburn-Murphy felt Crawley were slowly improving in attacking areas, and stressed that goals will eventually come.

He said: “We do not struggle to get in those areas and we work the ball nicely.”

“We felt like we could have won it in the last 10, 15 minutes. We didn’t quite get the final touch on goal.

“Going into next week, goals are there to come. We have showed that.”