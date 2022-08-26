Russell: Squad spirit can be key factor for Lewes

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rooks have started the Isthmian premier season in outstanding fashion, taking seven points from the opening three games.

Last weekend’s 2-1 win over Bishop’s Stortford left them second in the table ahead of a visit to Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday and a home clash with Hastings on Monday.

Russell was pleased to claim the win over Stortford and said: “We found ourselves in a situation and had to work and we spoke about it at half-time.

The Rooks celebrate a goal in their victory over Bishop's Stortford | Picture: James Boyes

"We were 1-0 up and said it’s fine, we still control this game, but everyone has to do more in terms of running – you need to do that for each other. They all bought into that."

The hard work on the pitch and jubilation in the dressing room afterwards pleased Russell, who said,:“I could just tell they were pumped – and it’s nice to get a little bit of momentum.”

That togetherness is something Russell will hope lasts all season. And he believes it can lift them for the two games over the holiday weekend.

“I said to the boys it is so important that we continue that, and we really push. It doesn’t mean nothing if you don’t back it up,” he said.

Two games in three days can be difficult but Russell said: “We’ve pumped a lot of fitness work into them, so they’re as fit as any squad I’ve worked with. They are serious.”