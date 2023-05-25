Ryan raring to go in new Bognor Regis Town role

While Rocks manager Robbie Blake assembles his squad ahead of the new campaign, bosses at Bognor Regis Town say they are excited by another new recruit at the club in the shape of Michael Ryan.

Former referee Michael has joined the Nyewood Lane set-up as assistant general manager and has been working behind the scenes to help at what he describes as a ‘premier footballing establishment in Sussex and one of the most highly respected Step 3 clubs in England’.

Now he is gearing up for a busy summer ahead off the pitch as he continues to assist the club to continue to make progress, alongside general manger Simon Cook and grandee Jack Pearce as well as other committee members and volunteers.

Simon explained: "Were delighted to welcome Michael to the club. He has been officiating in the National League and has decided to call time on his refereeing career in order to become fully involved with a local club.

Michael Ryan at Nyewood Lane

"He works in a senior management role in a West Sussex company and his experience in football includes working full-time in strategic management roles with the Sussex County Football Association and Russell Martin Foundation.

"Michael has quickly settled into life at the club and has attended every first team home and away match over the past couple of months. The plan is for us to work closely together and for him to steadily take on additional responsibilities and projects."

Michael says it has been a pleasure to be welcomed into the Bognor Regis Town community.

He added: "This season has presented many positives, whether it be our men’s team reaching the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup Final, our women’s team winning the Sussex Women’s Challenge Trophy and securing promotion from the Sussex County Women’s Premier League, the vast successes achieved by our outstanding youth section or the individual contributions evidenced by our invaluable volunteers.

"Bognor Regis Town is a premier footballing establishment in Sussex and one of the most highly respected Step 3 clubs in England, driven by a passionate supporter base, online and on matchday, which would be the envy of any non-league club. During my short association, I have recognised the great potential the club has in achieving on-field and off-field successes, it presents an exciting time for any person to be joining the club's journey.

"The culture of our club is underpinned by financial security and sustainability – I have the upmost respect for Jack and Simon in the leadership they have provided over many years, acting as our own metaphorical ‘Rock’. The club is fortunate to benefit from an array of responsible custodians, many of whom I’ve had enjoyment meeting, no organisation exists for 140 years without showcasing an ability to ‘roll with the punches’ and take decisions in the best interests of the club.