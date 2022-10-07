Table-topping Rye Town made it four wins out of four, despite playing more than an hour of Saturday's game at home to Bexhill AAC with 10 men.

Sam Henham's second-half strike earned Rye a 1-0 victory and maintained their three-point advantage at the top of the table.

Bexhill Town, who have played once less than Rye, extended their winning start to three matches via a 4-1 success at home to St Leonards Social. Adam Reilly scored for Social.

It was another busy week in the ESFL

Crowhurst climbed above Bexhill into second place on goal difference following a resounding 7-1 triumph away to Robertsbridge United.

Sean Lennard led the way with a hat-trick, while Jan Bailey, Reece Johnson, Wes Tate and Karl Tomlin also netted for the Crows. Ben Hassall claimed the Robertsbridge consolation.

Rock-a-Nore are up to fourth after winning 4-1 at home to Hawkhurst United. Leon Fisher got the consolation for the 10-man Hawks.

Sidley United claimed their first points of the campaign as Logan Copley's double earned a 2-1 victory away to Punnetts Town. Craig Norman responded.

The JC Tackleway, SC Pass+Move Arrows and Sandhurst all continued their winning starts in Division One.

Tackleway lead the way with 12 points from four outings, the latest of which was a 3-1 success away to Wadhurst United.

Grant Cornelius and Toby Payne were among the scorers for the Old Towners, who prevailed despite having a man sent off.

Pass+Move have nine points from three matches after they too triumphed 3-1 away from home, in their case against AFC Jesters.

Curtis Coombes, Joshua Paige and Samuel Townsend struck to continue the Arrows' 100 per cent record, while Jamie Morgan's goal wasn't enough for Jesters.

Sandhurst chalked up their third win out of three with a 2-1 victory at home to Battle Town II, all the goals coming during the first half.

James Found's brace won it for the Kent outfit, despite Daniel Turner registering for Battle.

South Coast Athletico got off the mark for the season as they prevailed by the same score at home to Little Common II.

Ethan Bilsby's first-half double did the damage for Athletico before Attilio Field pulled one back for Common after the turnaround.

Ninfield went top of Division Two on goal difference thanks to a 3-1 success away to previous leaders Northiam 75.

Two Jason Taylor goals and one from Chris Agutter fired Ninfield to the summit, while an Oscar Garcia-Cruz strike wasn't sufficient to keep Northiam there.

Hollington United II also have eight points from four contests after triumphing by the same score at home to Bexhill Rovers.

Taylor Beale, Sonny Dullaway and Shea Potter were on target for Hollington, who like Ninfield, remain undefeated.

Peche Hill Select rose to third by virtue of a 4-1 win at home to an SC Pass+Move Arrows II team which started the day second and ended it sixth.

Kieren Martin plundered a hat-trick and Harvey Cato also hit the back of the net for Peche Hill, while Kelvin Lowes retaliated.

Victoria Baptists are now fifth - and only two points off the top with a game in hand - in light of a 3-0 victory away to Icklesham Casuals.

Chris May bagged a brace and Adam Smith claimed the other as Victoria moved above their victims in the standings.

Hooe improved two places to seventh by dint of a 1-0 success at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II. Danny Pepper was the match-winner.

Herstmonceux and Crowhurst II both kept up their unblemished records in Division Three, albeit only just.

Herstmonceux triumphed 3-2 away to Sovereign Saints II to remain at the head of affairs on goal difference.

Robbie Hodgson, Charlie Shearing and Harry Wood got the goals for the leaders, while Phillip Chandler and Adrien Laidouni notched for Saints in their second straight loss.

Joe McCarthy, Ben Thorpe and Adam How were among the scorers for Crowhurst as they prevailed 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at home to 10-man Rye Town II. Sam Hesmer, Rob Levett and George Stoodley responded.

Orington and Parkfield also won to stay three points off the pace.

Sam Saunders' first-half brace and a Thomas Blything goal in the second period earned Orington a 3-0 victory away to Westfield III, moving them up to third.

Parkfield also have nine points from a possible 12 following their 2-1 success away to Hastings Comets, which took them into the top four.

Strikes by Declan Ottley and Matthew Sedgwick proved just enough for Parkfield, despite Brandon Smith finding the net for Comets.

Bexhill AAC II's 3-2 triumph away to Ticehurst meant that four of the fourth tier's five matches on Saturday were decided by a single-goal margin.

James Magraw's double and one from Dominic Sinden lifted AAC up a place into the top five, while Ticehurst fell from third to sixth.

Battle Town III retained their two-point advantage at the summit of Division Four thanks to a 5-0 win away to Hastings Athletic.

Nathan Dolby's double, and one apiece from Calum Parker, Joshua Naylor and Lewis Ransom gave Battle their fourth victory in as many matches.

Second-placed Welcroft Park Rangers II have 10 points from a possible 12 after Benjamin Akehurst's brace and one from Darren Weller secured a 3-0 success at home to Westfield IV.

Sedlescombe Rangers Development are up to third on the back of a 2-1 triumph at home to The JC Tackleway II - their third three points in succession.

The goals of Chris Ford and Graham Stovell gave Sedlescombe the edge over a Tackleway team for whom Ben Hull hit the net.

Burwash went fourth courtesy of a 4-0 win at home to Hawkhurst United II. Charlie Wilson, Lee Mansfield, Max Taylor and Rhys Kuhler were on the scoresheet.

Robertsbridge United II were victorious for the second consecutive weekend and in fine style too, enjoying a 5-1 success away to SC Pass+Move Arrows III.

Two Tom Ripley goals, and one each from Neil Gofton, Tommy Moyce and Ben Tighe lifted Robertsbridge up three places to sixth.

Tomorrow's (Saturday's) action includes a clash of the top two in the Premier Division, plus the first cup action of the season in the form of three ties in the all-new Macron Store Hastings Cup.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 4-12 (+9 goal difference), Crowhurst 4-9 (+9), Bexhill Town 3-9 (+8), Rock-a-Nore 4-6 (0), Westfield II 3-4 (-2), Hawkhurst United 4-4 (-5), Bexhill AAC 3-3 (+2), St Leonards Social 2-3 (-1), Punnetts Town 3-3 (-2), Sidley United* 4-2 (-5), Robertsbridge United 4-0 (-13). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played four matches unless stated): The JC Tackleway 12pts (+14), SC Pass+Move Arrows (3) 9 (+8), Sandhurst (3) 9 (+6), Battle Town II 4 (-2), Wadhurst United 4 (-2), South Coast Athletico 3 (-4), AFC Jesters 3 (-6), Little Common II 0 (-14).

Division 2 (played four matches unless stated): Ninfield 8pts (+4), Hollington United II 8 (+3), Peche Hill Select 7 (0), Northiam 75 6 (+5), Victoria Baptists (3) 6 (+5), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 6 (0), Hooe 6 (-4), Icklesham Casuals 4 (-4), Sedlescombe Rangers II 3 (-2), Bexhill Rovers (3) 0 (-7).

Division 3 (played four matches unless stated): Herstmonceux 12pts (+14), Crowhurst II 12 (+8), Orington 9 (+6), Parkfield 9 (0), Bexhill AAC II 7 (0), Sovereign Saints II 6 (-2), Rye Town II* 4 (-6), Mountfield United (3) 3 (+3), Ticehurst* 3 (+2), Catsfield (3) 1 (-6), Hastings Comets 1 (-6), Westfield III 0 (-13). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (all played four matches): Battle Town III 12pts (+14), Welcroft Park Rangers II 10 (+13), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 9 (+4), Burwash 6 (+6), Westfield IV 6 (+2), Robertsbridge United II 6 (-4), The JC Tackleway II 4 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows III 3 (-11), Hawkhurst United II 3 (-11), Hastings Athletic 0 (-15).

Saturday, October 8 fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Bexhill Town v Rock-a-Nore (2pm), Crowhurst v Rye Town, Hawkhurst United v Bexhill AAC.

Division 1: Sandhurst v AFC Jesters, South Coast Athletico v SC Pass+Move Arrows (4pm), Wadhurst United v Little Common II.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Northiam 75, Icklesham Casuals v Hollington United II, Ninfield v SC Pass+Move Arrows II, Peche Hill Select v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3: Catsfield v Crowhurst II, Herstmonceux v Mountfield United, Parkfield v Sovereign Saints II, Rye Town II v Orington, Ticehurst v Hastings Comets, Westfield III v Bexhill AAC II.

Division 4: Burwash v SC Pass+Move Arrows III, Hastings Athletic v Hawkhurst United II, Robertsbridge United II v The JC Tackleway II, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Battle Town III.