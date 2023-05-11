On the day of the King's Coronation, Rye Town were crowned too – becoming Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League champions for the first time.

Rye clinched the Premier Division title on Saturday after they received a walkover at home to Punnetts Town and rivals Bexhill Town drew 3-3 at home to neighbours Bexhill AAC.

Those results took Rye a point ahead of long-time leaders Bexhill Town, who have now completed their matches. Rye still had two games remaining at that stage.

The goals of Henry Barnes, Olwethu Peterson and Tommy Whelan for Town were matched by a Rosh Wells double and an Andrew Matthews strike for AAC in the Bexhill derby.

Rye Town in action against Bexhill Town in the recent cup final - and Rye have now been crowned ESFL champions | Picture: Joe Knight

It also ended all square as AAC hosted Rye last Wednesday evening. A second-half equaliser from Charlie Stevens earned Rye a point after Zack McEniry had put fifth-placed AAC ahead.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Crowhurst moved above Punnetts into the top three following a 6-1 win at home to eighth-placed St Leonards Social on Saturday.

Two goals apiece by Reece Johnson and Sean Lennard, plus one each from Arron Scrace and Ben Thorpe swung the game firmly in the Crows' favour after they had fallen behind early on.

Rock-a-Nore signed off for 2022/23 with a 2-1 victory away to Robertsbridge United last Wednesday, although it wasn't enough to lift them out of the bottom two. Jack Dean scored the Robertsbridge goal.

SC Pass+Move Arrows enjoyed a 4-1 success away to Little Common II in the sole Division One fixture played over the past week.

Rhys Jones' goal was the highlight of the season finale for fourth-placed Common against a Pass+Move side which is one place and 10 points above them.

Division Two champions Ninfield ended their title-winning campaign in style by coming from 3-0 down to earn a last-gasp 4-3 triumph at home to Peche Hill Select.

Liam Austin's first goal for the club won it for Ninfield in stoppage time after Mark Franks, Jordan Uttley and Jason Taylor had netted to get them back on level terms.

Peche would have pipped Hollington United II to the runners-up spot had they held on to a lead given to them by Tyler Capon's hat-trick, but in the end had to settle for a third-place finish.

Northiam 75 will finish fifth after jumping up two positions as a result of a walkover at home to Bexhill Rovers.

Crowhurst II have closed to within sight of long-time Division Three leaders Herstmonceux after picking up six points in less than 72 hours.

The Crows firstly beat fellow high-fliers Rye Town II 3-0 away from home last Wednesday via the finishing of Ronnie Curtin, Anton Neil and Ben Thorpe.

They then received a walkover on Saturday at home to Catsfield.

Herstmonceux did their bit by winning 3-0 at home to Ticehurst on Saturday, two of the goals coming during the second half.

Rye hit straight back after their Crowhurst loss with a 3-1 victory at home to Hastings Comets three days later.

Sam Cooper came off the bench to bag a brace before Liam Sayer added Rye's third. Brandon Smith struck for the Comets in their final outing this term.

Rye picked up three more points on Monday as Darren Warne and Alex Sarkies were on the scoresheet in a 2-0 success at home to Sovereign Saints II.

Fourth-placed Saints had prevailed 4-0 at home to Bexhill AAC II on Saturday via the finishing of Wayne Green, Luke Maglennon, Shayan Sharifi and Riki Prodger.

Westfield III celebrated just their second league triumph all season on Saturday, winning 4-1 at home to Mountfield United.

Warren Pethig was at the double, while Balla Shom and Sam Way also netted for a Westfield side which led 3-1 at the break.

Westfield had lost 2-1 at home to Catsfield three days earlier, despite Andrew Wallbank finding the net. A brace of Jacob Jones goals did the trick for the Cats.

Peche Hill Select lifted the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup on Tuesday night following a 3-1 victory over higher-grade Wadhurst United in the final at Hastings United FC.

It was Peche's second final of the campaign having previously finished runners-up to The JC Tackleway in the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup.

The season will finally come to an end with 10 matches this Saturday, including a double header in the Premier Division and another in Division Three.

Standings (as at May 8)

Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 18-47 (+31 goal difference), Bexhill Town 20-46 (+23), Crowhurst 19-34 (+44), Punnetts Town* 20-34 (+16), Bexhill AAC 16-29 (+18), Westfield II 17-29 (+4), Sidley United* 20-27 (-7), St Leonards Social* 20-18 (-30), Hawkhurst United 20-13 (-42), Rock-a-Nore* 20-11 (-13), Robertsbridge United 18-5 (-44). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): Sandhurst 15-38 (+27), The JC Tackleway 15-36 (+41), SC Pass+Move Arrows 14-23 (+12), Little Common II 15-13 (-23), Wadhurst United* 14-8 (-16), Battle Town II 15-5 (-41). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 18-43 (+25), Hollington United II 18-38 (+32), Peche Hill Select 18-36 (+5), Victoria Baptists 18-23 (0), Northiam 75 18-22 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers II 18-22 (-2), Hooe 18-21 (-6), SC Pass+Move Arrows II* 18-17 (-3), Icklesham Casuals 17-13 (-36), Bexhill Rovers 17-9 (-15). * = points adjusted

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 21-50 (+45), Rye Town II* 21-46 (+26), Crowhurst II 18-44 (+36), Sovereign Saints II 21-38 (+14), Parkfield 21-34 (0), Orington* 21-31 (+4), Ticehurst* 19-29 (+11), Catsfield* 19-29 (+5), Bexhill AAC II 20-17 (-20), Hastings Comets 22-12 (-33), Mountfield United* 20-9 (-31), Westfield III 21-7 (-57). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (all played 18 matches): Welcroft Park Rangers II 45pts (+42), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 39 (+19), Westfield IV 34 (+13), Battle Town III 28 (+10), Robertsbridge United II 24 (-4), Hawkhurst United II 23 (-12), The JC Tackleway II 21 (+7), Burwash 21 (-14), Hastings Athletic 15 (-24), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 12 (-37). * = points adjusted

Fixtures

Saturday May 13

Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Rye Town v Robertsbridge United, Westfield II v Bexhill AAC (double header - 2pm and 3.15pm).

Division 1 (3pm): SC Pass+Move Arrows v Wadhurst United.

Division 2 (3pm): Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill Rovers.