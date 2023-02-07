The Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League title battle took another twist on a weekend when three of the league's clubs pulled off excellent results in the county cups.

Premier Division leaders Bexhill Town suffered a second straight defeat as they were beaten 1-0 away to a 10-man Rye Town side whose own hopes of being crowned champions were given a big boost by the outcome.

Although still fourth, Rye - whose winner was scored by Sam Hesmer - have cut their deficit to Bexhill to 12 points and they have six games in hand.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Crowhurst climbed to second after making it four consecutive league wins (scoring 26 goals in the process) with an 8-0 victory at home to Hawkhurst United.

It was a busy weekend of league and cup action for ESFL sides

Sean Lennard (2), Jan Bailey, Dominic Clarke, Reece Johnson, Allan McMinigal, Arron Scrace and Wes Tate netted for the Crows, who are nine points adrift of Bexhill having played two fewer matches.

St Leonards Social jumped up two places into the top five courtesy of a 2-1 success away to Robertsbridge United.

Antony Atkin and Rob Mitchell were Social's goal heroes, while Danny Turner's strike wasn't quite enough for the Bridge.

Sidley United and Westfield II both fell below Social after drawing 1-1 with each other at Hooe Recreation Ground.

Logan Copley was on target for Sidley, who beat Westfield in league cup action the previous weekend.

The JC Tackleway took a big step closer to Division One glory on the back of a 4-2 triumph at home to second-placed Sandhurst.

Kale Hakos, Josh Eaton, Jordan Harley and Steve Benton got the goals which have left Tackleway knowing that six points from their remaining two league contests will secure top spot.

James Found's double couldn't prevent Sandhurst from slipping four points behind Tackleway, albeit with a game in hand.

Wadhurst United ended their league programme with a 1-1 draw at home to Battle Town II.

Jack Pearman gave Wadhurst a half-time lead, but they were denied by a late Josh Hamer leveller for Battle.

It means Town need four points from their remaining three league fixtures to leapfrog Wadhurst in the table.

The second tier is now down to just six sides following the withdrawal of AFC Jesters, who began the weekend in the top three.

Peche Hill Select have opened up a six-point advantage at the summit of Division Two following their 4-1 win away to Icklesham Casuals.

Jackson Francis, Louis Osborne, Louis Field and Daniel Harker scored for the leaders, who have played three more matches than second-placed Ninfield. Lee Pierce retaliated.

Danny Woodley banged in a hat-trick as third-placed Hollington United II prevailed by the same score at home to Northiam 75.

Sonny Dullaway also struck for Hollington, who still trail Peche Hill by nine points having played two less fixtures.

Fourth-placed Victoria Baptists were beaten 1-0 at home to a Hooe outfit which has moved up two positions off the foot of the standings.

Grant Wright got the all-important goal as Hooe picked up three points for the first time since the opening day of October.

Sedlescombe Rangers II went from seventh to fifth on the back of a 6-3 victory at home to Bexhill Rovers - a result which means they've taken 10 points from the last 12 available.

Zak Boutwood blasted a hat-trick for Sedlescombe, whose other marksmen were Riesse Stewart, Billy Kearn and Callum Ludlow.

Herstmonceux stretched their lead in Division Three to eight points by virtue of a 5-0 success at home to Hastings Comets.

Two Harry Wood goals and one each by Robbie Hodgson, Mark Stillwell and Liam Johnson gave Herstmonceux their 10th league success out of 12 this term.

Second-placed Parkfield were defeated for the second successive weekend, losing 4-0 at home to third-placed Rye Town II.

Rob Levett's brace and one each from Liam Sayer and Ole Reader took Rye within two points of their victims with two games in hand.

Crowhurst II went fourth after netting six goals during the second half to complete a 9-0 triumph away to Westfield III.

James McGrath (2), Anton Neil (2), Ryan Jinks, Steve Payne, Jordan Miller, Joe McCarthy and Ben Thorpe struck for the Crows, who are 13 points behind Herstmonceux having played five fewer matches.

Welcroft Park Rangers II continued their serene passage towards the Division Four title with a 7-1 win away to third-placed Burwash.

Vinny Rembridge and Matthew Williams netted twice each, and James Burnett, Alan Pope and George Jones were also on the scoresheet as Welcroft made it 31 points from a possible 33. Anthony Coulson replied for Burwash.

Raphael Doncaster and Reuben Webbe struck in either half as Westfield IV strengthened their grip on second spot with a 2-0 victory away to Battle Town III.

Resurgent Hastings Athletic climbed off the bottom by dint of a 3-1 success at home to Robertsbridge United II.

Two Joseph Simonian goals and one from Taylor Phillips did the damage for Athletic, who have taken an impressive 10 points from their last four league outings.

Premier Division duo Bexhill AAC and Punnetts Town continued their superb runs in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup to reach quarter-finals.

Punnetts prevailed 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at home to Mid Sussex League Premier Division team Sedlescombe Rangers in their third-round tie.

Craig Norman, Casey Ham, Mark Phillips and Liam Beckett netted during the shootout, while Sam Wiegand saved two of Sedlescombe's kicks.

Ashley Chatfield and Harry Worsell scored during the game itself as Punnetts set up a home last-eight meeting with Bosham or Rotherfield next month.

AAC also emerged victorious on spot kicks following a 1-1 draw at home to Southern Combination League Division Two club Rottingdean Village.

Their prize is a trip to AFC Ringmer, of the Mid Sussex League Premier Division, on Saturday, February 18.

There was also success for the East Sussex League in the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup as Ninfield advanced to the semi-finals.

The Division Two outfit triumphed 5-1 at home to Mid Sussex League Division One side Polegate Town in Saturday's quarter-final.

Jason Taylor helped himself to a second-half hat-trick, while Corey Scott and Jo Trigwell also notched as Ninfield set up a last-four trip to Cuckfield Town or Delunited next month.

SC Pass+Move Arrows and Sovereign Saints II, however, both exited the county competition at the third-round stage.

The Arrows, from Division One, lost 6-0 away to AFC Varndeanians II, while Division Three side Saints went down 3-1 at home to The View Saturday despite Max Butcher finding the net.

Catsfield, Orington and Ticehurst all progressed to the semi-finals of the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup.

Ewan Homewood claimed the only goal as Division Three team Orington came out on top away to Division Four outfit Hawkhurst United II.

Their reward is an all-Division Three clash at home to Ticehurst, who ran out 4-1 winners at home to Sedlescombe Rangers Development, of Division Four. Ben Linklater nabbed Sedlescombe's consolation.

In the top half of the draw, Catsfield enjoyed a 2-0 success at home to fellow Division Three club Mountfield United and will host Sandhurst, from Division One, next. David Burch and Antony Luke were on the scoresheet for the Cats.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 13-30 (+18 goal difference), Crowhurst 11-21 (+27), Punnetts Town 10-19 (+14), Rye Town 7-18 (+10), St Leonards Social 11-13 (-18), Sidley United* 10-12 (-7), Westfield II 7-11 (+2), Bexhill AAC 7-9 (+2), Hawkhurst United 12-9 (-20), Rock-a-Nore* 10-7 (-1), Robertsbridge United 10-3 (-27). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 8-22 (+28), Sandhurst 7-18 (+7), SC Pass+Move Arrows 4-7 (+4), Little Common II 8-7 (-11), Wadhurst United* 10-5 (-8), Battle Town II 7-2 (-20). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Peche Hill Select 11-26 (+11), Ninfield 8-20 (+12), Hollington United II 9-17 (+9), Victoria Baptists 9-13 (+5), Sedlescombe Rangers II 11-13 (+1), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 10-13 (-3), Northiam 75 9-10 (+1), Hooe 10-10 (-7), Bexhill Rovers 9-9 (-7), Icklesham Casuals 12-9 (-22).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 12-31 (+29), Parkfield 12-23 (+5), Rye Town II* 10-20 (+14), Crowhurst II 7-18 (+18), Catsfield 10-17 (+1), Orington 10-15 (+4), Sovereign Saints II 9-14 (0), Bexhill AAC II 9-10 (-9), Mountfield United 10-9 (-9), Ticehurst* 7-7 (+6), Hastings Comets 10-5 (-20), Westfield III 12-1 (-41). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 11-31 (+35), Westfield IV 11-21 (+12), Burwash 12-18 (-2), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 10-18 (-2), Battle Town III 12-16 (+6), Robertsbridge United II 9-12 (-1), The JC Tackleway II 12-12 (-2), Hawkhurst United II 9-11 (-9), Hastings Athletic 13-11 (-17), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 11-9 (-20).

Saturday February 11 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Punnetts Town v Rock-a-Nore, Sidley United v Rye Town.

Division 1 (2pm): SC Pass+Move Arrows v Battle Town II.

Division 2 (2pm): Northiam 75 v SC Pass+Move Arrows II, Peche Hill Select v Ninfield, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Hooe, Victoria Baptists v Hollington United II.

Division 3 (2pm): Mountfield United v Herstmonceux, Parkfield v Orington, Westfield III v Sovereign Saints II.

Division 4 (2pm): Burwash v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Robertsbridge United II v Westfield IV, The JC Tackleway II v Battle Town III.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Hawkhurst United v Bexhill Town, St Leonards Social v Crowhurst, Westfield v Robertsbridge United.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Bexhill Rovers v Little Common II, Icklesham Casuals v Wadhurst United.

