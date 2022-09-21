A goal for The JC Tackleway against Little Common Reserves in Division 1 of the ESFL | Picture: Paul Huggins

Rye Town are setting the early pace in the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League after the action resumed on Saturday.

Last season's Division One champions made it two Premier Division wins out of two without even kicking a ball as they were awarded a walkover away to Rock-a-Nore.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawkhurst United have four points from two outings following a 3-3 draw at home to Westfield II, who got off the mark at the second attempt.

The goals of Leon Fisher, George Lawrence and Mohammad Salih for the Hawks were matched by an Alex Mulumba double and one from Aydin Janes for the 10-man Westies.

Promoted Bexhill AAC began their top-flight campaign in style with a 5-1 win at home to Robertsbridge United. Ben Barton and Sam Cherry netted twice each, and Oscar Hammond also struck for AAC, while Guy Ballard provided the lone Robertsbridge response.

St Leonards Social also got off to a winning start as they ran out 3-1 victors at home to Sidley United. Jack Elliott, Adam Reilly and Sam Richardson were the men on the mark for Social, while Sidley's goal came from Logan Copley.

Bexhill Town were another club to win their first game of the campaign. Liam Richards scored the only goal in a very good 1-0 success away to 2021/22 runners-up Crowhurst.

The JC Tackleway have six points out of six in Division One on the back of an 8-0 triumph at home to Little Common II.

Lewis Finch and Toby Payne struck twice each, while Toby Shaw, Nathan Smith, Jordan Harley and Kale Hakos were also on target for a Tackleway side yet to concede this term. Read a full report at the bottom of this page.

Wadhurst United made it four points from two games with a splendid 3-0 win away to AFC Jesters. Dean Tincombe, Toby Tapp and Owen Palmer got the goals.

SC Pass+Move Arrows got their season off to a flying start as three second-half goals without reply secured a 4-1 victory away to Battle Town II.

Jack Booth, Callum Brand, Frazer Discala and Joshua Paige were on the scoresheet for the Arrows, while Daniel Turner found the net for Battle.

Sandhurst also started with a win as goals from Harry Dance, James Found and Finn Brooker secured a 3-1 success away to South Coast Athletico. Harrison Prince netted for Athletico.

With all 10 teams in Division Two having already dropped points, Ninfield and Peche Hill Select are making the early running on four from two outings.

Ninfield followed an opening-day draw with a 2-0 triumph away to a Bexhill Rovers team playing its first fixture. Jason Taylor and Chris Agutter were the scorers.

Peche Hill fought out a goalless draw away to Hollington United II, who have shared the spoils in both of their contests so far.

Icklesham Casuals picked up their first points in some style with a 4-1 win away to SC Pass+Move Arrows II. Thomas Cumber's hat-trick and one from Joe Maylam did the trick for Casuals, while the Arrows' consolation was claimed by Dylan Page.

Sedlescombe Rangers II got off the mark at the second attempt as strikes by Callum Ludlow and Zak Boutwood earned them a 2-1 victory away to Victoria Baptists. James Bellett hit the back of the net for the Baptists.

Hooe did likewise as a Callum Holt-Burgess goal was enough to clinch a 1-0 success away to Northiam 75, meaning five sides in the division have won one and lost one to date.

Four teams in Division Three have six points out of six and they are led on goal difference by Herstmonceux, who were 6-0 up at half time en route to an 8-2 triumph away to Westfield III.

Robbie Hodgson plundered a four-goal salvo, while Jake Brown, Rory Collins, Toby Jones and Henry Richards also struck for Herstmonceux. Balla Shom and Lewis Barrett retaliated.

Philip Broom's hat-trick fired Sovereign Saints II to a 3-1 win at home to Rye Town II, for whom Jordan Osborne replied.

Crowhurst II have also won two out of two after Dale Matthews and Steve Payne found the net in a 2-0 victory at Mountfield United.

The leading quartet is completed by Orington, who achieved a 3-2 success at home to Ticehurst via the finishing of Tristan Hinz (2) and James Blything. Harvey Poland and Thomas Buckingham grabbed Ticehurst's goals.

Bexhill AAC II are on four points after drawing 1-1 away to Hastings Comets. Dominic Sinden scored for AAC and Luke Darvill for Comets.

Parkfield bounced back from their opening-day defeat with a 4-1 triumph at home to Catsfield. Oliver Truman's brace and one each from Tom Ellis and Craig Fullerton did the damage, despite Jacob Jones scoring for the Cats.

Westfield IV and Battle Town III are the early pacesetters in Division Four, both with six points from two matches.

Hayden Sands (2), Bobby Baldock and Ashley Jamieson found the net as Westfield won 4-1 away to Hawkhurst United II. Peter Godden replied.

Battle were 3-2 victors at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows III thanks to the finishing of Ricky Rogers, Matt Ward and Brandon Darch.

Benjamin Akehurst helped himself to a hat-trick as Welcroft Park Rangers II surged up to four points via an 8-1 success away to Robertsbridge United II.

Matthew Williams, James Martin, Mark Hedges, Alan Pope and Charles Fairweather also got in on the act for Welcroft, while Ben Tighe pulled one back for Robertsbridge.

Burwash and Sedlescombe Rangers Development both hit five as they chalked up their first wins of the new campaign.

Rhys Kuhler (2), Lee Mansfield, Phil Collins and Max Taylor notched for Burwash in their 5-0 triumph away to The JC Tackleway II.

Ashley Russell (2), Chris Ford, Ben Linklater and Graham Stovell netted as Sedlescombe ran out 5-1 winners at home to Hastings Athletic.

Another full programme of league action is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 2-6 (+4 goal difference), Hawkhurst United 2-4 (+2), Bexhill AAC 1-3 (+4), Crowhurst 2-3 (+2), St Leonards Social 1-3 (+2), Bexhill Town 1-3 (+1), Westfield II 2-1 (-3), Rock-a-Nore 1-0 (0), Sidley United 1-0 (-2), Punnetts Town 1-0 (-4), Robertsbridge United II 2-0 (-6).

Division 1 (played 2 matches unless stated): The JC Tackleway 6pts (+9), Wadhurst United 4 (+3), SC Pass+Move Arrows (1) 3 (+3), Sandhurst (1) 3 (+2), AFC Jesters 3 (-1), Battle Town II 1 (-3), South Coast Athletico 0 (-3), Little Common II 0 (-10).

Division 2 (played 2 matches unless stated): Ninfield 4pts (+2), Peche Hill Select 4 (+1), Northiam 75 3 (+3), Hooe 3 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers II 3 (0), Icklesham Casuals 3 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 3 (-2), Hollington United II 2 (0), Victoria Baptists (1) 0 (-1), Bexhill Rovers (1) 0 (-2).

Division 3 (all played 2 matches): Herstmonceux 6pts (+11), Sovereign Saints II 6 (+5), Crowhurst II 6 (+5), Orington 6 (+4), Bexhill AAC II 4 (+1), Ticehurst 3 (+2), Parkfield 3 (-2), Hastings Comets 1 (-3), Mountfield United 0 (-3), Rye Town II 0 (-5), Catsfield 0 (-6), Westfield III 0 (-9).

Division 4 (all played 2 matches): Westfield IV 6pts (+6), Battle Town III 6 (+3), Welcroft Park Rangers 4 (+7), Burwash 3 (+3), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 3 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows III 3 (+1), Hawkhurst United II 3 (-1), The JC Tackleway II 1 (-5), Hastings Athletic 0 (-7), Robertsbridge United 0 (-9).

Saturday September 24 fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Crowhurst (4pm), Rock-a-Nore v Punnetts Town (4pm), Rye Town v Hawkhurst United, Sidley United v Bexhill Town, Westfield II v Robertsbridge United (4pm).

Division 1: AFC Jesters v The JC Tackleway, Battle Town II v South Coast Athletico (4pm), Little Common II v Sandhurst (2pm), SC Pass+Move Arrows v Wadhurst United (4pm).

Division 2: Icklesham Casuals v Ninfield, Peche Hill Select v Northiam 75 (2pm), SC Pass+Move Arrows II v Hooe (2pm), Sedlescombe Rangers II v Hollington United II (4pm), Victoria Baptists v Bexhill Rovers.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Crowhurst II (2pm), Catsfield v Rye Town II, Hastings Comets v Herstmonceux (2pm), Mountfield United v Sovereign Saints II, Orington v Parkfield (4pm), Ticehurst v Westfield III.

Division 4: Battle Town III v Hawkhurst United II (2pm), Hastings Athletic v Welcroft Park Rangers II (2pm), Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Burwash (2pm), The JC Tackleway v SC Pass+Move Arrows III, Westfield IV v Robertsbridge United II (2pm).

Westfield 3 Battle Town 0

MSFL premier

Westfield bounced back from a disappointing defeat and performance against Hollington with a decisive victory against reigning East Sussex League champions Battle Town.

Showing the strength and depth of the Westfield squad, manager Harry Stapley was without SIXTEEN players but gave a debut to on-loan Hastings United midfielder Louie Hoad and handed a first start to the returning Sam Willett.

Westfield started brightly, with excellent crisp passing causing problems for the Battle defence. One move resulted in Corey Wheeler being upended wide on the left.

The free-kick was expertly delivered by Ryan Moir and headed home emphatically by Jordan Ray for his first goal in Westfield colours.

Chances continued to flow as the impressive Josh Pickering fired wide after spinning his defender. Steffan Davies was denied a goal of the season contender by a good save from the Battle keeper after an excellent one touch passing move.

The second half started as the first had ended, with Westfield causing the Battle defence problems.

Westfield were rewarded when, after good play down the right, Ryan Moir drove home from 20 yards.

A third was added shortly after, following excellent work from MoM Hoad, putting through Pickering. He squared to Corey Wheeler who finished smartly.

This was Westfield’s second clean sheet of the season.

The result moved Westfield second in the table behind Hollington.

Westfield have no fixture this Saturday but face a tough away match with third-placed Reigate Priory next time out.

The JC Tackleway 8 Little Common Res 0

ESFL Division 1

In the September sunshine, both sides started brightly as the ball flowed end to end.

But it was Tackleway whose attack looked more menancing and a Toby Shaw strike from outside the area put Tackleway one up after six minutes.

Common were now under the cosh and headers from Lewis Finch and Nathan Tutt put Tackleway three up inside the first 20 minutes.

And the goals kept coming as Toby Payne and Jordan Harley added to the score to give Tackleway a 5-0 lead at half-time.

The second half saw Tackleway continue to play free flowing football and a further three goals were added to the score by Kale Williams, Toby Payne and Lewis Finch. It looked like Common were pleased to get to the end of the game with the score only being 8-0.